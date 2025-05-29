Bitcoin ETF Tracker

Markets
24h Volume: $3.58B
|
Total Marketcap: $131.21B
Last update:
Issuer
Ticker
Type
Status
Price
M.Cap
AUM
Volume
|Grayscale*
BTC
|Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust
|Spot
Running
$47.41-2.71%
$4.50B
|$4.50B
|-
|0.15%
|$4.05B
$886.80K
|$42.04M
|Coinbase
|Grayscale*
GBTC
|Grayscale Bitcoin Trust
|Spot
Running
$84.31-2.72%
$19.97B
|$19.97B
|-
|1.50%
|$19.97B
$2.09M
|$176.52M
|Coinbase
|BlackRock
IBIT
|iShares Bitcoin Trust
|Spot
Running
$60.79-2.74%
$70.14B
|$70.14B
|0.12%
|0.25%
|$72.64B
$43.38M
|$2.64B
|Coinbase
|Fidelity
FBTC
|Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust by Fidelity
|Spot
Running
$93.39-2.70%
$21.19B
|$21.19B
|-
|0.25%
|$21.35B
$3.85M
|$359.72M
|Self-Custody
|Ark/21 Shares
ARKB
|Ark/21 Shares Bitcoin Trust
|Spot
Running
$108.27-1.31%
$5.21B
|$5.21B
|-
|0.21%
|$5.30B
$659.25K
|$71.38M
|Coinbase
|Bitwise
BITB
|Bitwise Bitcoin ETP
|Spot
Running
$58.22-2.80%
$4.14B
|$4.14B
|-
|0.20%
|$4.16B
$1.27M
|$74.21M
|Coinbase
|ProShares
BITO
|ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
$22.52-2.81%
$2.45B
|$2.45B
|-
|-
|$2.76B
$6.90M
|$155.41M
|VanEck
HODL
|VanEck Bitcoin Trust
|Spot
Running
$30.69-1.45%
$1.61B
|$1.61B
|-
|0.25%
|$1.65B
$596.73K
|$18.31M
|Gemini
|Valkyrie
BRRR
|Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund
|Spot
Running
$30.25-2.76%
$654.15M
|$654.15M
|-
|0.25%
|$671.45M
$235.00K
|$7.11M
|Coinbase
|Invesco/Galaxy
BTCO
|Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
|Spot
Running
$106.76-2.79%
$570.10M
|$570.10M
|-
|0.25%
|$585.85M
$178.80K
|$19.09M
|Coinbase
|Franklin Templeton
EZBC
|Franklin Bitcoin ETF
|Spot
Running
$61.96-2.79%
$557.35M
|$557.35M
|-
|0.19%
|$559.69M
$100.80K
|$6.25M
|Coinbase
|WisdomTree
BTCW
|WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust
|Spot
Running
$113.30-2.87%
$165.42M
|$165.42M
|-
|0.30%
|$166.26M
$81.30K
|$9.21M
|Coinbase
|Ark/21 Shares
ARKA
|ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
$67.18-2.61%
$10.08M
|$10.08M
|-
|-
|$8.01M
$400.00
|$26.87K
|Hashdex
DEFI
|Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF
|Futures
Running
$122.05-2.43%
$17.09M
|$17.09M
|-
|-
|$5.00M
$400.00
|$48.82K
|Bitwise
BITC
|Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Yield ETF
|Futures
Running
$48.75-2.67%
$15.57M
|$15.57M
|-
|-
|$4.55M
$9.90K
|$482.63K
|Ark/21 Shares
ARKC
|ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
$130.053.67%
$2.04M
|$2.04M
|-
|-
|$1.20M
$38.00
|$4.94K
|ProShares
BETH
|ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
$84.27-2.31%
|-
|-
|-
|-
$5.50K
|$463.46K
|Valkyrie
BTF
|Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
$13.50-2.88%
|-
|-
|-
|-
$28.40K
|$383.40K
|Pando Asset
PBTC
|Pando Asset Spot Bitcoin Trust
|Spot
Pending
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coinbase
|Global X
BITS
|Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ark/21 Shares
ARKY
|ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|VanEck
XBTF
|VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ProShares
BETE
|ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
$70.90-2.52%
|-
|-
|-
|-
$200.00
|$14.18K
What is a bitcoin ETF?
A bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a financial instrument that offers investors exposure to the bitcoin market.
Specifically, a bitcoin ETF allows an investor to potentially make (or lose) money based on daily fluctuations in the price of bitcoin.
Unlike the asset itself, bitcoin ETFs trade on traditional stock markets or exchanges and are intended for mainstream investors who don’t wish to purchase bitcoin directly.
What is the difference between bitcoin and a bitcoin ETF? There are several characteristics that make them different. These include:
- Ownership: Investors own shares in the fund that holds bitcoin, rather than possessing the bitcoins themselves in a wallet.
- Trading: Today, the crypto market is open 24 hours a day, seven days per week. This is different from traditional markets, which are open during certain times of the day and week. Bitcoin ETFs are subject to these trading time schedules.
- Fees: Like other ETFs, bitcoin ETFs feature management fees charged by those who oversee the fund. Holders of bitcoin only pay fees when making a transaction.
Proponents of bitcoin ETFs argue that these products provide a path for mainstream adoption of bitcoin that avoids some of the security and technical pitfalls of cryptocurrency ownership.
What is the history of the bitcoin ETF?
Exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to the digital asset market have existed for several years, with the bulk listing outside of American markets.
Canada’s first spot bitcoin ETF was listed in 2021. Europe’s first exchange-traded fund for spot bitcoin launched this past August.
Today, the only bitcoin ETFs approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are bitcoin futures ETFs. The first products of this kind were listed in October 2021.
To date, the SEC has resisted approving a spot bitcoin ETF. The first rejection came in 2017, when Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss unsuccessfully filed for a bitcoin ETF product.
The SEC has argued in the past that proposed spot bitcoin ETFs — and, specifically, investors in such products — would be at at risk of market manipulation.
A group of financial institutions, including BlackRock and Fidelity, are seeking SEC approval for various spot bitcoin ETFs.
The coming months will tell whether the SEC has shifted its stance, especially in light of a recent court loss against crypto firm Grayscale.