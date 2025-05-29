What is Ethereum?

Ethereum was one of the first smart contract blockchains, and is currently home to the largest ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), DeFi protocols, and Layer 2 rollups. It pioneered programmable blockchain infrastructure and continues to evolve as a modular base layer supporting the next generation of scalable, data-rich applications. With its transition to proof of stake and introduction of blob transactions (EIP-4844), Ethereum has optimized for sustainability, efficiency, and L2 integration, making it the hub for onchain economic and developer activity.

Our Ethereum Dashboard

Explore real-time Ethereum analytics through an intuitive dashboard designed to surface high-signal insights for developers, investors, researchers, and protocol teams. The dashboard covers Ethereum financials, user behavior, onchain economics, DEX trends, staking activity, and blob data for scaling analysis. Visuals are updated daily and segmented across functional tabs for easy navigation and deep contextual analysis.

How can I use Ethereum analytics?

The Ethereum dashboard is organized into modular tabs that reflect key dimensions of the network: financials, onchain activity, data availability, DEX activity, and staking/supply. Each tab aggregates raw chain data into standardized metrics that make trend analysis easier and more actionable.

Financials

Track Ethereum’s top-line and bottom-line metrics:

Network REV (Real Economic Value): Captures all base fees, blob fees, priority fees, and tips.

Total Application Revenue: Aggregated from leading dApps via DefiLlama.

Operator Payments: Covers infrastructure costs like validator rewards and staking provider cuts.

Token Holder Net Income: REV minus operator payments—value flowing to ETH holders.

ETH Burn and Issuance: Daily updates on net issuance post-burn.

Onchain Activity

Understand Ethereum’s user-level dynamics:

Transaction Count and TPS: Filter by success/revert outcomes.

Active Addresses: New vs. returning wallet counts across time.

Gas Consumption by Address: See which contracts and bots drive fee usage.

Transfer Volumes: Especially for USDC, USDT, and ETH.

DEX + App Activity: Track contract deployments, retention rates, and fee behavior.

DEX Activity

Follow Ethereum’s decentralized trading landscape:

Swap Volumes by Token and Pair: Includes ETH, stablecoins, WBTC, and more.

Volume Attribution by DEX: Uniswap, Curve, SushiSwap, and others.

Segmented Pair Categories: ETH-Stablecoin, BTC pairs, LST swaps, Project tokens.

User Wallet Segments: Trade behavior sorted by account size and retention.

What are blobs in Ethereum analytics?

Blobs were introduced via EIP-4844 to enable cheap data availability for rollups. They represent a new fee market separate from traditional calldata, allowing rollups to post large datasets to Ethereum blocks at a lower cost.

On this dashboard, you can analyze:

Blob Data Volume and Fees

Blob Gas Price Trends

Blob Submitters and Utilization

Top Rollups Posting Blob Data (Base, Arbitrum, Scroll, etc.)

DA Provider Comparison (e.g., Ethereum vs. Celestia)

Blobs are a critical scaling metric and a real-time proxy for rollup demand.

How can I track ETH staking and supply?

The Ethereum dashboard provides a holistic view of the network’s supply-side mechanics:

Staking Flows: Deposits, withdrawals, and net position by day.

Staker Revenue: Broken into issuance, MEV, and priority fees.

Network Staking Yield: 30D average returns across all yield streams.

Supply Breakdown: Split into native staked, liquid staked, and non-staked ETH.

Liquid Staking Providers: Track Lido, Coinbase, Rocket Pool, StakeWise, and others.

ETH Supply Dynamics: Gross issuance, burn, and net supply growth over time.

These tools help investors and analysts evaluate monetary policy, inflation resistance, and ETH yield performance in context.

How is Ethereum data gathered?

Ethereum analytics in this dashboard are powered by a combination of:

Indexers such as DefiLlama, Dune, and other specialized data providers

Direct RPC node connections

Blockworks Research proprietary models

All metrics are cross-validated, standardized, and updated daily to ensure data accuracy and contextual clarity.

What is Network REV in Ethereum analytics?

Network REV (Real Economic Value) measures how much economic demand flows through Ethereum by aggregating:

Base Fees

Priority Fees

MEV-Boost Tips

Blob Fees

It excludes validator issuance and strictly tracks user-paid transaction costs—making it a reliable, standardized metric for comparing demand across chains. Ethereum’s inclusion of blob fees post-EIP-4844 also makes REV a useful lens into Layer 2 scaling pressure.

What is Token Holder Net Income?

Token Holder Net Income is calculated as Network REV minus Operator Payments. It reflects the portion of value retained by the network after paying infrastructure providers like staking operators and block builders. On Ethereum, this is the clearest proxy for the “free cash flow” available to ETH holders or any value-aligned governance mechanisms.

Why is on-chain activity important in Ethereum analytics?

Onchain activity provides a live pulse on Ethereum adoption. Transaction counts, address trends, retention rates, and app-level engagement act as leading indicators of network usage, developer momentum, and economic participation. Whether tracking whale behavior or DEX user onboarding, these metrics offer insight into Ethereum’s role in the broader Web3 economy.

What applications are most active on Ethereum?

The dashboard includes deep visibility into:

Top Gas Consumers by contract (e.g., MEV bots, Uniswap, Tether)

DEX Volume by Sector: Memecoins, LSTs, stablecoins, and project tokens

Contract Deployments and Fee Flows tied to specific categories

Together, these analytics show which sectors are driving usage and which apps are accruing the most fees or user retention.

How can I track DEX activity on Ethereum?

The DEX Activity tab lets you:

Monitor swap volume by token, pair, and category

Compare DEX share across Uniswap, Curve, SushiSwap, Fluid, and others

Filter by wallet segment to see how small vs. large traders behave

Evaluate ordering fees, MEV rates, and trade-size distributions

These insights help liquidity providers, arbitrageurs, and market analysts navigate Ethereum’s trading dynamics in real time.

How Blockworks sources this data

All Ethereum dashboard metrics are aggregated using standardized models, cross-validated from RPC endpoints, DefiLlama, Dune, and other best-in-class indexers. Blockworks Research ensures integrity and consistency across chains