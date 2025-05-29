What is Raydium?

Raydium is a high-performance decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity platform built on the Solana blockchain. As one of Solana’s earliest DeFi primitives, Raydium distinguishes itself by combining AMMs with an integrated central limit order book (CLOB), routing liquidity through Serum to enable deeper execution and improved price discovery.

Its hybrid architecture supports three pool types—AMM, CLMM, and CPMM—and has become a launch and liquidity destination for memecoins, AI projects, and long-tail assets. With ultra-low fees, rapid finality, and native LaunchLab tooling, Raydium plays a critical role in Solana’s broader financial stack.

Raydium Dashboard

Explore our Raydium dashboard for live, in-depth analytics covering economic performance, user engagement, liquidity dynamics, and LaunchLab token behavior. The interface is tab-aligned and modular, enabling seamless toggling between financials, pool activity, trader stats, and more.

How can I use Raydium analytics?

The Raydium dashboard is segmented across several interactive tabs, each reflecting a different layer of the protocol’s on-chain footprint. Here’s how to explore them:

Financials

Track Raydium’s protocol-level economic data:

Gross Profit & Net Profit by source

Swap Revenue and Launch Revenue over time

Fee Collection, Cash Flow, and Treasury activity

Buybacks and Token infrastructure costs

Real-time income statements and balance sheets

Onchain Activity

Understand how users and tokens behave:

Pool creation cadence and activity by type (AMM, CLMM, CPMM)

Active vs. inactive pools, including daily pool uptime

Migrations from Pump.fun and other sources

Time-of-day and day-of-week analysis for new pool creation

DEX Activity

Monitor real-time trading flows:

Swap volumes segmented by token type and pair

CLMM and CPMM volume and TVL ratios

Liquidity velocity and efficiency metrics (LVR, delta-hedged P&L)

Median swap size and volume/TVL ratios

How is Raydium data gathered?

Raydium analytics are powered by a combination of:

Industry-standard indexers (e.g., Dune, DefiLlama, Goldsky)

RPC endpoints to Solana mainnet

Custom analytics models developed by Blockworks Research

Rigorous validation for accuracy and normalization

What is Network REV in Raydium analytics?

Network REV (Real Economic Value) represents the total protocol revenue generated from on-chain activity, encompassing both swap fees from AMM, CLMM, and CPMM pools, as well as launch fees from tokens bootstrapped via LaunchLab. On Raydium, REV is closely tied to the platform’s core economic flows—particularly swap execution volume and the pace at which new tokens move through LaunchLab. This makes it a chain-agnostic metric for assessing real demand across the ecosystem. Unlike protocols that rely solely on one liquidity model, Raydium routes orders through Serum’s central limit order book while simultaneously earning native AMM fees, blending both passive and active liquidity strategies into its revenue profile.

Why is on-chain activity important in Raydium analytics?

Tracking Raydium’s pool deployments, migrations, and active pool stats is essential to gauging developer confidence and retail experimentation. Daily pool uptime, migration trends from Pump.fun, and timing insights (e.g., pool creation peaks at noon EST) reflect emergent demand in the Solana ecosystem. These metrics help surface which narratives are sticking and when new token launches gain real liquidity traction.

What applications are most active on Raydium?

Raydium supports a long tail of ecosystem tokens, with LaunchLab fueling hundreds of daily launches from memecoins, AI tokens, and emerging communities. On the DEX side, core trading volume concentrates around SOL pairs, stablecoins, and liquidity-staking tokens (LSTs). The dashboard allows users to monitor token-level fees and volume, identify which LaunchLab tokens have successfully graduated, and track the market capitalizations of live tokens alongside their daily trading performance.

How can I track DEX activity on Raydium?

The Raydium dashboard visualizes DEX activity across multiple dimensions:

Swap revenue by token type and pool class

TVL trends and liquidity composition

Volume breakdowns by pool age, fee tier, and tick spacing

Liquidity provider (LP) earnings, with split views for active vs. locked LPs

Whether you're a trader watching volume surges or a protocol analyzing capital efficiency, the dashboard delivers granular clarity.

What does Raydium trader behavior look like?

Trader insights on Raydium are among the most granular in DeFi, offering a detailed view into user behavior and platform engagement. The dashboard distinguishes between new and returning wallets, tracks retention rates across monthly cohorts, and segments activity by lifetime wallet size. It also provides data on trade frequency and median trade size per address, categorizes reverts by failure type (such as slippage or invalid orders), and highlights external routing platforms like BONKBot, Maestro, and BullX. For a deeper look into individual behaviors, the dashboard ranks top wallets by trading volume, DEX preference, and most-used token pairs.

How do liquidity pools behave on Raydium?

Liquidity creation and reuse are core to Raydium’s role as Solana’s DEX workhorse. Key metrics include:

Daily pool creation by type and fee class

Time-based activity windows (most pools created midday EST)

Migration tracking from external launchpads (notably Pump.fun)

Active pool percentage, helping filter for real liquidity

This data provides a top-down lens on market experimentation and infrastructure saturation.

What is LaunchLab and how do token launches perform on Raydium?

LaunchLab is Raydium’s native token deployment platform, powering over 105,000 token launches with tracked performance outcomes. The dashboard provides insight into the total number of tokens launched and those that have successfully graduated by meeting key performance thresholds. It breaks down graduation rates by launch platform, shows market cap distributions and trading volumes, and details the fees earned by both the platform and token creators. Users can also view average time-to-graduation and historical success trends. A comparative table benchmarks launch platforms such as letsbonk.fun, cook.meme, and Pumpkin.fun, each of which follows different fee structures, burn mechanics, and success rates.

How Blockworks sources this data

All Raydium analytics are powered by transparent, on-chain data aggregated by Blockworks Research using battle-tested indexers, RPC nodes, and proprietary models cross-validated for accuracy.