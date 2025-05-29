What is Solana?



Solana is a high-performance blockchain that prioritizes speed, scalability, and low-cost transactions. The network beats out competitors like Ethereum and Avalanche, processing thousands of transactions per second with ease while still maintaining a credible degree of decentralization.

Solana dashboard

Use this dashboard to explore real-time Solana analytics, from daily transactions to protocol-level revenue. This dashboard consolidates all essential Solana data in one place, making monitoring network performance, on-chain activity, and DEX usage easier.

Solana analytics are a godsend for investors, developers, researchers, and anyone trying to understand the day-to-day evolution of the Solana blockchain. This dashboard breaks that data down across dedicated tabs and charts, using raw Solana data gathered directly from the chain.

How can I use Solana analytics?

We have divided our Solana dashboard into multiple sections, each offering specific network insights. Key categories of Solana data include:

Financials: Metrics like Real Economic Value (REV), operator payments, token holder income, and fee breakdowns (including vote fees, base fees, priority fees, and Jito tips).

Metrics like Real Economic Value (REV), operator payments, token holder income, and fee breakdowns (including vote fees, base fees, priority fees, and Jito tips). Onchain Activity: Wallet activity, transaction volume, user engagement trends, and protocol usage across applications.

Wallet activity, transaction volume, user engagement trends, and protocol usage across applications. DEX Activity: Volume and swap patterns across major decentralized exchanges on Solana.

Our Solana analytics dashboard updates in real-time and supports daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly intervals to help identify trends over time.

How is Solana data gathered?



We generate our Solana analytics using a mix of indexers like Dune and Goldsky, RPC endpoints, and Blockworks’ data modeling. We ensure accuracy by validating data across multiple sources and applying standardized calculations like REV and net income.

What is Network REV in Solana analytics?

Network REV (Real Economic Value) is a top-tier Solana analytics metric that tracks the value paid by users as they transact on-chain. It includes in-protocol fees (vote fees, base fees, priority fees) and out-of-protocol tips (Jito tips), helping reflect the network's genuine monetary demand.

In financial terms, REV represents gross revenue before subtracting operating costs like validator commissions. It’s one of the most useful Solana analytics metrics for assessing network usage and sustainability.

Importantly, REV is a standardized metric for comparing value accrual on user activity for any blockchain.

What is Token Holder Net Income?

Token Holder Net Income is the portion of Solana’s Real Economic Value that flows back to token holders after paying network operators. This Solana dashboard shows net income over time based on fee volume, validator commissions, and tip distribution.

This data helps participants understand how much value they’re capturing relative to overall network usage.

Why is on-chain activity important in Solana analytics?



Solana on-chain analytics demonstrate precisely how users interact across the network. By looking at Solana data on segmented active wallets, transaction counts, and protocol-level interactions, we can gain a more comprehensible snapshot of user growth, application traction, and network health.

Onchain activity is also often a leading indicator of adoption. This section of the Solana dashboard will help you uncover patterns that aren’t always visible in price charts or news headlines.



What applications are most active on Solana?

Application-level Solana analytics help showcase which protocols generate the most revenue, usage, and growth across the Solana ecosystem. Viewing data on DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and infrastructure tools helps identify winners, follow trends across verticals, and holistically understand the derivation of key value points. The significant increase in Solana activity throughout 2024 and into 2025 was largely driven by the boom in memecoin popularity.

How can I track DEX activity on Solana?

Solana DEX analytics focus on swap volume by asset pair and exchange across the network. These metrics help traders, liquidity providers, and protocol teams monitor real-time trading dynamics and capital flows, making it easier to spot which protocols are gaining volume and why.