Markets
Consumer
Chain Clusters
BNB: DEX Activity
Onchain metrics, activity and charts for BNB.
Stablecoin Swaps
Memes
Bitcoin
Project Tokens
Trading Pairs
The classification of trading pairs is determined in a top-to-bottom manner.
- BNB-Stablecoin: the trade involves BNB and a stablecoin.
- Bitcoin: the trade involves a Bitcoin-pegged asset. Some notable trading pairs are BTC-BNB, BTC-USD, and BTC-BTC (for example, cbBTC-WBTC).
- Stablecoin Swaps: the trade has both the bought token and sold token as stablecoins.
- LST Swaps: the trade involves a Liquid-Staking token.
- Project Tokens: the trade involves tokens that are issued by projects. An example would be governance tokens and L1 tokens (not including BTC or BNB)
- Memes: The remaining volume from known memecoins as well as unclassified tokens.