Contact Us
News
Have a hot tip or news to share? Email us at [email protected].
Want to let the industry know about a new hire? Email us at [email protected] and put “HIRING UPDATE” in the subject line.
To share a press release with us, paste the release into the body of the email so we can read it quickly and easily. Please do not send attachments.
Sales & Advertising
For information on advertising with Blockworks, contact us through our advertising page.
Events & Roundtables
Email our events and roundtables team at [email protected] or inquire about sponsorship opportunities here.
Hiring & Careers
Check out the careers page to view our open positions or email us at [email protected].