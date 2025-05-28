Last Updated: May 30, 2024

Blockworks, Inc. (“Blockworks,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) respects your privacy and knows that you care about protecting your personal information. This privacy policy identifies what information we collect from you when you use cms.blockworks.co (the “Site,” including all subdomains) and the services made available through it, or by us including the Blockworks email newsletter (the “Newsletter”) webinars or other virtual events that we host, any mobile applications (the “Apps”) hosted, developed, in-licensed, and/or distributed by us (collectively, the “Services”) and explains how we may use or share that information. We will only use and share your information as described in this privacy policy.

Blockworks primarily operates as a for-profit business website. This privacy policy applies to information we collect from you on the Site; through the Services; in email, text, and other electronic correspondence; and through any Apps or desktop applications through which we may communicate. This privacy policy does not apply to information we collect offline or that any third party collects from you after you follow links on the Site, including any advertising and affiliate links.

PLEASE READ THIS PRIVACY POLICY AND OUR TERMS OF USE CAREFULLY. THE TERMS STATED IN THIS PRIVACY POLICY CONSTITUTE A BINDING LEGAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN YOU AND BLOCKWORKS. IBY USING THIS SITE AND THE RELATED SERVICES, YOU UNCONDITIONALLY AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS STATED IN THIS PRIVACY POLICY AND OUR TERMS OF USE, INCLUDING ALL EXCLUSIONS AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY, AND WARRANT THAT YOU HAVE FULL AUTHORITY AND CAPACITY, LEGAL AND OTHERWISE, TO USE THE SERVICES. YOU MAY NOT ACCESS OR USE THIS SITE OR THE SERVICES IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO ANY PART OF THESE TERMS. WE RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PERIODICALLY MAKE UPDATES TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY AS OUR PRACTICES CHANGE. YOUR CONTINUED USE OF THE SITE OR THE SERVICES AFTER SUCH CHANGES CONSTITUTES YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE CHANGES, SO PLEASE CHECK BACK PERIODICALLY FOR UPDATES.

Information We Collect

We may collect and use the following types of information from those who use the Site and the Services:

Information by which you may be personally identified, such as your name, address, email address, phone number, billing and credit card information, and other information that may not be publicly available (“personal information”).

Information about you that does not identify you personally, including, but not limited to, your demographic information (for example, your age, gender, race, religion, political affiliation, and household income), personal interests, online interactions, viewing data, requests for Services, communications with us and third parties, advertisement interactions, and any other activities when using the Site or the Services.

Information you provide when you register with the Site and the Services, when adding or updating account preferences, and when subscribing for any Services.

Information about your transactions using the Site and the Services, including, but not limited to, your purchases and order history.

Any and all information that you voluntarily submit through messages to Blockworks (through email, phone, or other messaging systems) or by entering it into chat windows or other entry fields on the Site or Services (this data being “User Submissions”).

We may combine information you provide us with other information about you that we obtain from your past use of the Site and Services, from our business partners, and from other companies. We may access other information about you collected from third parties, such as social media and marketing companies. We will treat any non-personal information that is combined with personal information as if it were all personal information.

Automatic Data Collection

We collect the following types of information from you as you use the Site and/or Services through automatic data collection technologies:

Log file information commonly collected by host servers when you visit websites, including internet protocol (IP) addresses, browser type, Internet Service Provider (ISP), date and time stamps, referring/exit pages, domain names, landing pages, pages viewed, click counts, and similar information. This information is not connected to personal information and is used for purposes of administering the Site and Services, analyzing trends, tracking visitor activity, and collecting demographic data.

Other details regarding your activities on the Site and Services, including your equipment, operating system, software, traffic information, and location data.

Our automatic data collection includes the use of the following technologies:

Cookies . A “cookie” is a small piece of data that is stored on a visitor’s hard drive in order to store information about visitor preferences and activities on the Site and the Services. We use this information to optimize the experiences of our visitors. For instance, a cookie can help us identify you when you return to the Site and the Services in order to save you time. In the event that our business partners, affiliates, or advertisers on the Site and the Services use cookies, we will not have access or control over such cookies. However, any use of cookies will not relate to any personally identifiable information about you. You may also choose to refuse to accept cookies by configuring the appropriate setting on your browser. However, doing so may prevent you from being able to access parts of the Site or Services and may prevent the Site or Services from functioning properly.

. A “cookie” is a small piece of data that is stored on a visitor’s hard drive in order to store information about visitor preferences and activities on the Site and the Services. We use this information to optimize the experiences of our visitors. For instance, a cookie can help us identify you when you return to the Site and the Services in order to save you time. In the event that our business partners, affiliates, or advertisers on the Site and the Services use cookies, we will not have access or control over such cookies. However, any use of cookies will not relate to any personally identifiable information about you. You may also choose to refuse to accept cookies by configuring the appropriate setting on your browser. However, doing so may prevent you from being able to access parts of the Site or Services and may prevent the Site or Services from functioning properly. Google Analytics. We may use Google Analytics or similar services to collect non-personal information from you regarding your use of the Site or the Services. Google Analytics is a web analytics service offered by Google, Inc. that mainly uses cookies to report on your interactions on the Site or Services and analyzes how you use the Site or Services. For more information on Google Analytics, including how to set up privacy controls on how Google Analytics collects your information, please see the help article, Safeguarding your data.

How We Respond to Do Not Track Signals

Because we track visitors’ activities over time and across third-party websites, we respond to Do Not Track (DNT) signals sent to us from our visitors’ browsers. However, we do not allow third parties to track such activities. You can opt out of behavioral tracking on this Site as follows: send an email to [email protected]. Personally identifiable information may be collected from you when we receive a DNT signal from your browser. We use this information in order to store information about your preferences, improve the Site or Services, recognize when you return to the Site or Services, and offer a more personalized experience to you, which may include sending targeted marketing emails and communications.

How We Use Your Information

We use information collected from you or about you, including personal information, for the following purposes:

To administer the Site and/or Services and enforce our rules and policies.

To provide access to Site content and Services to you.

To customize Site content and Services according to your preferences.

To improve the Site and Services.

To research and analyze the usage data, preferences, and trends of our visitors.

To diagnose technical or Service-related problems.

To maintain security over your information, the Site, the Services, and their contents.

To research and analyze our target demographics.

To fulfill any requests for information, products, or Services.

To send you marketing communications, such as information about new products, Services, or specials.

To contact you regarding Services we provide you.

To contact you regarding your account or profile.

To contact you regarding changes to this privacy policy.

To sell or rent your information to third parties, subject to applicable laws and restrictions.

To carry out our responsibilities and enforce any contracts between you and us, including billing and collection rights.

For any other use as we may indicate at the time you provide the information.

To fulfill any other purpose with your consent.

All information collected from visitors of the Site or users of the Services belongs to us, whether or not such information is personal information, information you volunteer, or information passively collected about you. As such, such information may be subject to transfer to a new owner in the event of our bankruptcy, sale, or liquidation.

For App users specifically, to connect you through our in-App chat systems to other App users.

How We Share Your Information

We may share personal information and other information that we collect as follows:

With our affiliates, including any subsidiaries we now own or later acquire.

With our trusted employees, contractors, business partners, service providers, suppliers, vendors, and other third parties that support us, which may include sending you emails on our behalf; analyzing your activities and interactions on the Site or Services in order to make improvements to the Site, Services, and experiences of our visitors; and providing support to the Site, the Services, our operations, or fulfilling your requests. These third parties may only use personal information in order to provide such support and are contractually required to maintain the confidentiality of your information. For example, we may share personal information with credit card processing companies in order to bill visitors for goods or services.

With a buyer, successor, or other third party due to a merger, restructuring, reorganization, or other transfer or disposition of Blockworks or our operations, including, but not limited to, in the event of a sale, bankruptcy, dissolution, or similar proceeding. In such event, we will provide you with prior notification if your information will become subject to a different privacy policy.

In response to court orders, subpoenas, or legal processes, such as requests from government regulatory or law enforcement agencies; to defend, pursue, or participate in legal actions or proceedings or exercise a legal right; to take precautions against actual or potential liabilities; to investigate or respond to potential or suspected illegal activities, fraud, or threats to the Site or Services, its visitors, or the property or physical safety of any person; to enforce or investigate violations of our rules or terms of use; or as otherwise permitted or required by law.

With those that we so indicate at the time you provide the information.

To third parties when we have your consent or when we have parental consent if the visitor is a minor.

With any other third parties we may choose.

We may store personal information in locations outside of our direct control; for instance, on servers or databases where the hosting provider is located. Additionally, we may share or sell aggregate information about our visitors that does not personally identify individuals with our partners, affiliates, advertisers, and other third parties without restriction. This information may include personal information that we have changed so that individuals are no longer personally identifiable. We may also share this information with third parties in order to analyze visitor data, activities, and usage of the Site or Services in order to make improvements to the Site, Services, and experiences of our visitors.

User Submissions may be shared with third parties, including other users of the Apps, without our review. For this reason, it will be a violation of this Privacy Policy to provide us with any sensitive personal information, such as health data, personal identification numbers, financial information, biographical information, biometric information, or other similarly protected information, through User Submissions. Blockworks is not responsible if sensitive personal information shared with us as User Submissions is shared with third parties in a way that goes against the wishes of the submitting user or any relevant data privacy laws.

If you choose to participate in any promotions or similar events through the Site or Services, the rules or terms and conditions for such events may change the way we share your information with third parties. Please review the applicable rules or terms and conditions for all such events in which you participate.

Links to Other Websites

This Site and Services may contain links to or from other websites. This privacy policy only applies to information collected on this Site or through the Services, and we are not responsible for other websites’ privacy practices. Please be aware of when you exit our Site or the Services using such links. We encourage you to review the privacy practices of all other websites you reach through links on our Site or through our Services.

Compliance with App Store Terms

For users of the Apps, specifically, you acknowledge and agree that the availability of the Apps is dependent on third parties from whom you received the App license, e.g., the Apple App Store or Google Play ( “App Store”). You acknowledge that this Agreement is between you and Blockworks and not with the App Store. Blockworks, not the App Store, is solely responsible for the Apps, the content thereof, maintenance, support services, and warranty therefor, and addressing any claims relating thereto (e.g., product liability, legal compliance or intellectual property infringement). You agree to comply with, and your license to use the Apps are conditioned upon your compliance with, all applicable third-party terms of agreement (e.g., the App Store’s terms and policies) when using the Apps.

Opt-Out Procedures

As your privacy is important to us, we provide you with the following procedure(s) for opting out of future communications from us:

Email. Send an email to [email protected] explaining the specific communications or privacy practices you want to opt out of. You may also opt out by clicking “unsubscribe,” or a similar button, at the bottom of any emails we may send you and then following the online instructions. However, please note that it may not be possible to opt out of certain emails (for example, confirmation emails related to services you have requested).

Cookies. In order to opt out of cookies and other tracking technologies, you can configure or disable cookies in your browser settings. However, please note that doing so may cause parts of the Site or our Services to function improperly.

Third-Party Accounts. In the event that you have chosen to connect your account to another account you have on a third-party website, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT PERSONAL INFORMATION MAY BE PROVIDED TO THE RELEVANT THIRD-PARTY WEBSITES HOSTING UNTIL SUCH TIME AS YOU DISCONNECT YOUR TWO ACCOUNTS. You acknowledge that such third-party websites are not subject to this privacy policy. Do not connect your accounts if you do not want personal information shared in this manner. You may disconnect your accounts by either 1) signing in, visiting your account page, and configuring the relevant settings, if available, or 2) emailing us at [email protected] with your request.

How to Access and Change Your Information

You are responsible for keeping any personal information you provide on the Site and in the Services current. Please email us at [email protected] to request access to view, correct, or delete information you have provided to us. We will make reasonable efforts to comply with your requests, if possible. If you provided personal information in connection with a specific Service we provide, you may have to update or delete that information by returning to that Service page. Any requests to delete your information are subject to our internal reporting and retention policies as well as any legal obligations that we may have. You can also update or delete some or all of your personal information in your account by signing in, visiting your account page, and configuring the relevant settings.

Notice of California Privacy Rights

Pursuant to California Civil Code Section 1798.83, California residents who use our Site or the Services may request certain information regarding any disclosure of personal information to third parties for their direct marketing purposes. To make this request, please email us at [email protected] or use the contact information provided below at the end of this policy. Should you choose to email us, please include in the subject line or body of your email the phrase “California Customer Choice Privacy Notice” and specify the personal information you do not wish to be shared with third parties for their direct marketing purposes. Please allow up to thirty (30) days for a response.

Notice of Nevada Privacy Rights

Residents of Nevada have the right to opt-out of the sale of certain Personal Data to third parties. To make this request, please email us at [email protected] or use the contact information provided below at the end of this policy, and please use the subject line “Nevada Do Not Sell Request”.

Notice of European Union Data Subject Rights

If you are a resident of the European Union (“EU”), United Kingdom, Lichtenstein, Norway or Iceland, you may have additional rights under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (the “GDPR”) with respect to your Personal Data, as outlined below.

For this section, we use the terms “Personal Data” and “processing” as they are defined in the GDPR, but “Personal Data” generally means information that can be used to individually identify a person, and “processing” generally covers actions that can be performed in connection with data such as collection, use, storage and disclosure. Blockworks will be the controller of your Personal Data processed in connection with the Services.

If there are any conflicts between this this section and any other provision of this Privacy Policy, the policy or portion that is more protective of Personal Data shall control to the extent of such conflict. If you have any questions about this section or whether any of the following applies to you, please contact us at [email protected].

Personal Data Use and Processing Grounds

We will only process your Personal Data if we have a lawful basis for doing so. Lawful bases for processing include consent, contractual necessity and our “legitimate interests” or the legitimate interest of others, as further described below.

Contractual Necessity: We process Personal Data as a matter of “contractual necessity”, meaning that we need to process the data to perform under this Privacy Policy or another contract or agreement we have with you. When we process data due to contractual necessity, failure to provide such Personal Data will result in your inability to use some or all portions of the Site or Services that require such data.

Legitimate Interest: We process Personal Data when we believe it furthers the legitimate interest of us or third parties. Examples of these legitimate interests include: Improving the Site or Services, Marketing the Site or Services, Corresponding with you, complying with or enforcing legal terms, and completing corporate transactions.

Consent: In some cases, we process Personal Data based on the consent you expressly grant to us at the time we collect such data.

Other Processing Grounds: From time to time we may also need to process Personal Data to comply with a legal obligation, if it is necessary to protect the vital interests of you or other data subjects, or if it is necessary for a task carried out in the public interest.

EU Data Subject Rights

EU residents have certain rights with respect to your Personal Data, including those set forth below. For more information about these rights, or to submit a request, please email us at [email protected]. Please note that in some circumstances, we may not be able to fully comply with your request, such as if it is frivolous or extremely impractical, if it jeopardizes the rights of others, or if it is not required by law, but in those circumstances, we will still respond to notify you of such a decision. In some cases, we may also need you to provide us with additional information, which may include Personal Data, if necessary to verify your identity and the nature of your request.

Access: You can request more information about the Personal Data we hold about you and request a copy of such Personal Data. You can also access certain of your Personal Data by logging on to your account.

Rectification: If you believe that any Personal Data we are holding about you is incorrect or incomplete, you can request that we correct or supplement such data. You can also correct some of this information directly by logging on to your account.

Erasure: You can request that we erase some or all of your Personal Data from our systems.

Withdrawal of Consent: If we are processing your Personal Data based on your consent (as indicated at the time of collection of such data), you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time. Please note, however, that if you exercise this right, you may have to then provide express consent on a case-by-case basis for the use or disclosure of certain of your Personal Data, if such use or disclosure is necessary to enable you to utilize some or all of our Services.

Portability: You can ask for a copy of your Personal Data in a machine-readable format. You can also request that we transmit the data to another controller where technically feasible.

Objection: You can contact us to let us know that you object to the further use or disclosure of your Personal Data for certain purposes, such as for direct marketing purposes.

Restriction of Processing: You can ask us to restrict further processing of your Personal Data.

Right to File Complaint: You have the right to lodge a complaint about Blockworks’ practices with respect to your Personal Data with the supervisory authority of your country or EU Member State. A list of Supervisory Authorities is available here: https://edpb.europa.eu/about- edpb/board/members_en.

Transfers of Personal Data

The Site and Services are hosted and operated in the United States (“U.S.”) through Blockworks and its service providers, and if you do not reside in the U.S., laws in the U.S. may differ from the laws where you reside. By using the Site or the Services, you acknowledge that any Personal Data about you, regardless of whether provided by you or obtained from a third party, is being provided to Blockworks in the U.S. and will be hosted on U.S. servers, and you authorize Blockworks to transfer, store and process your information to and in the U.S., and possibly other countries. You hereby consent to the transfer of your data to the U.S.

Security

We take the security of your information seriously and have electronic, physical, and administrative safeguards in place that comply with federal regulations for your protection. These security measures seek to protect your information both online and offline from disclosure, alteration, or unauthorized use. However, please keep in mind that no transmission of data over the internet is guaranteed to be completely secure. Third parties may be able to access private communications illegally; for instance, through the use of hacking and viruses. As such, all information you transmit on the Site or Services is at your own risk. We are not responsible for instances where third parties circumvent our security measures without authorization, illegally or otherwise.

The information you submit to us is encrypted using Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) data encryption technology and is transmitted securely. You may verify this by locating “https” at the beginning of the address of the webpage or an icon of a closed lock in your browser. The computers and servers we use are also kept in a secure environment behind firewalls. We limit access to your information to those people that need to view it to perform necessary support tasks, including fulfilling your requests. We also require you to create a unique password to help secure your account. It is your responsibility to maintain the secrecy of your password and other login information. We will promptly notify you in the event that personal information becomes compromised according to our notification procedures outlined below or as otherwise required by applicable law.

Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”) Notice

Blockworks respect others’ intellectual property rights, and we reserve the right to delete or disable User Submissions alleged to be infringing, and to terminate the accounts of repeat alleged infringers. If you believe that any content on our Site or Services infringes upon your copyright, you may submit a notification pursuant to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”) by sending a note to [email protected]. We reserve the right to request more information from you to verify any copyright claims.

Children’s Privacy

Neither this Site nor the Services knowingly collects personal information from persons under 18 years of age. If you are under 18 years of age, do not use this Site or the Services, and do not provide any personal information to us. We will delete all information that we discover is provided by children under 18 years of age without verification of parental consent. Please email us at [email protected] if you believe we have received personal information from a child aged under 18 and we will use our best efforts to remove such information.

Changes to This Privacy Policy

We may update this privacy policy at any time. We will post any changes in our privacy practices on this page with the date of the most recent revision indicated next to “Last updated” near the top of the page. If we make significant changes to the way we manage our visitors’ personal information, we will notify you by email or by posting prominent notice on our Site. It is your responsibility to ensure we have your current email address and to periodically check this page for any updates.

Notification Procedures

We reserve the right to determine the most appropriate means of providing you with any notice required or advisable, in our sole discretion, under the terms of this privacy policy or as required by law. We may choose to provide notification by email, physical written notice, posting prominently on the Site, or through other conspicuous means.

Cross-Border Data Transfers

Your personal information may be processed and transferred to countries other than your own, including, but not limited to, any country in which we operate. Some of these countries may have different laws and practices regarding data protection than your country. By using the Site or any of the Services, you agree to such cross-border transfers of your personal information.

Contact Information

Your feedback is important to us. To send us your questions, suggestions, or complaints, please contact us as follows:

Blockworks, Inc.

133 West 19th Street

New York, NY 10011

Email: [email protected]