Roundtables

In an industry built on decentralization and permissionless access, investor protection in liquid crypto token markets remains a largely unsolved problem. From exploits and conflicts of interest to predatory tokenomics, these markets have matured faster than the mechanisms designed to safeguard participants.
Join this Blockworks Roundtable as leaders from research, legal, and protocol design explore how crypto infrastructure, legal frameworks, and reporting standards can embed meaningful protections for investors without imposing cumbersome requirements on founders and protocols.
Sponsored byDecent
Crypto-native security is no longer a niche concern for enterprises and financial institutions, it now sits at the heart of adoption and growth. In this Blockworks Roundtable, security leaders from across custody, infrastructure, and institutional platforms will explore what’s needed to build end-to-end security frameworks, mitigate emerging threats, future-proof information systems, and utilize security as a growth enabler.
Sponsored byBlockdaemon
How do major market events impact order book dynamics? In this Blockworks Roundtable, market practitioners will analyze key metrics such as spread percentages, liquidity depth, order flow imbalances, and more to uncover critical clues for optimal trade timing.
By examining how these indicators shift before and after significant events, listeners will gain early insights into market stress, volatility, and momentum that refine execution and risk management strategies. Designed for both active traders and institutional investors, this Roundtable will show how leveraging advanced, data-driven order book analytics can transform decision-making processes and provide a decisive edge in volatile markets.
Sponsored byAmberdata
As the crypto industry matures and integrates deeper into the global financial system, it faces an evolving, complex threat landscape marked by increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and growing expectations around transparency and auditability.
In this Blockworks Roundtable, risk and compliance professionals will explore the most pressing trends shaping crypto compliance in 2025 such as emerging fraud vectors in token-based ecosystems, how global regulators are cracking down on illicit activity, the evolving expectations around transaction monitoring, audit trails, and data integrity, and strategic predictions for where crypto risk and compliance is heading over the next 12–18 months.
Sponsored byUnit 21
In this upcoming webinar, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, General Councel and CCO Katherine Dowling, and Head of Research Ryan Rasmussen will dive into the first 100 days of Trump-era policies and their impact on the crypto market. From the formation of the President‘s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets to the executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the discussion will focus on how these bold actions could evolve over the next 1,000 days and offer insights on how investors can prepare.
Sponsored byBitwise
As the global regulatory landscape continues to materialize for the digital asset ecosystem, staking is one of the most pertinent areas of clarity needed for institutional investors to deepen their digital asset strategies. Join this Blockworks Roundtable to hear from the leading legal and regulatory voices from digital assets funds, protocols, and operators as they discuss the implications of what’s at stake for institutional staking policy in the US.
Sponsored byFigment
For years, public blockchain networks were forbidden territory for large financial institutions. The risks of operating in uncharted waters outweighed any potential benefits from the proprietary tech. Having undergone years of maturation, the capability of blockchain intelligence tools are ready to meet the needs of large financial institutions seeking greater involvement in the digital asset ecosystem. Rules of the road are forming and the tools to mitigate the major risks of operating onchain are in hand. In this Blockworks Roundtable, leaders at the intersection of blockchain analytics and institutional finance will describe this watershed moment of institutional activity migrating onchain.
Sponsored byTRM Labs
2024 was a historic year for crypto markets and the year ahead holds a wealth of catalysts to continue the bull run. Fund managers & protocols are entering the new year with promising macroeconomic conditions and the promise of regulatory clarity. How are they thinking about preserving and growing their capital base? Join this Blockworks Roundtable for an insightful discussion on the tactical strategies that funds and protocols are using to hedge risk and capture upside in this bull market setup for 2025.
Sponsored bySecure Digital Markets