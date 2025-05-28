Today's Cryptocurrency Prices by Market Cap
The global crypto market cap is $3.41T, a -0.90% decrease over the last day.
1BTC
$108,566.00
$ 2.16T
0.11%
-0.19%
|$ 30.31B
2ETH
$2,729.58
$ 329.49B
0.16%
3.59%
|$ 26.82B
3USDT
$1.00
$ 152.95B
0.01%
0.00%
|$ 45.68B
4XRP
$2.30
$ 134.89B
0.25%
-0.06%
|$ 2.29B
5BNB
$685.88
$ 100.08B
-0.48%
0.21%
|$ 930.60M
6SOL
$172.42
$ 89.74B
-0.19%
-0.81%
|$ 4.05B
7USDC
$1.00
$ 61.21B
0.00%
0.01%
|$ 5.04B
8DOGE
$0.23
$ 33.64B
-0.13%
1.17%
|$ 1.40B
9ADA
$0.75
$ 27.11B
-0.07%
-0.51%
|$ 630.68M
10TRX
$0.28
$ 26.21B
-0.35%
0.35%
|$ 603.05M
11STETH
$2,727.99
$ 24.55B
0.06%
3.66%
|$ 21.38M
12WBTC
$108,488.00
$ 13.95B
0.16%
-0.06%
|$ 246.06M
13SUI
$3.66
$ 12.22B
0.23%
-0.87%
|$ 943.21M
14WSTETH
$3,278.27
$ 11.53B
0.15%
3.69%
|$ 29.73M
15HYPE
$34.29
$ 11.45B
-0.69%
-3.27%
|$ 328.52M
16LINK
$15.84
$ 10.40B
-0.07%
-0.23%
|$ 447.95M
17AVAX
$23.45
$ 9.88B
-0.39%
0.38%
|$ 513.96M
18XLM
$0.29
$ 8.91B
0.10%
-0.24%
|$ 191.80M
18UGOLD
$3,046.81
$ 9.80B
0.16%
0.22%
|$ 14.63M
$0.000009
$ 5.03B
0.34%
-2.09%
|$ 303.83M
$0.00001
$ 8.51B
-0.10%
1.50%
|$ 201.06M
20BCH
$422.11
$ 8.39B
-0.23%
0.99%
|$ 207.05M
20CTB
$24.48
$ 12.29B
1.20%
2.55%
|$ 116.54K
21LEO
$9.05
$ 8.36B
-0.07%
-0.16%
|$ 3.18M
22TON
$3.31
$ 8.25B
-1.19%
5.35%
|$ 1.25B
23HBAR
$0.19
$ 7.86B
0.09%
0.30%
|$ 133.83M
23KPK
$1.11
$ 9.43B
0.99%
2.22%
|$ 292.23K
24WETH
$2,729.94
$ 7.40B
0.09%
3.48%
|$ 87.50M
25LTC
$97.37
$ 7.39B
-0.11%
1.48%
|$ 494.75M
26USDS
$1.00
$ 7.09B
0.00%
-0.01%
|$ 4.74M
27DOT
$4.56
$ 6.94B
0.08%
0.30%
|$ 240.45M
28WEETH
$2,918.01
$ 6.73B
0.27%
3.74%
|$ 14.96M
29XMR
$342.97
$ 6.33B
-0.35%
0.16%
|$ 103.17M
30BGB
$5.30
$ 6.20B
0.03%
-0.42%
|$ 117.14M
31PEPE
$0.00001
$ 6.06B
-0.26%
5.69%
|$ 1.90B
$1.00
$ 6.00B
0.18%
0.43%
|$ 6.09B
33USDE
$1.00
$ 5.22B
-0.01%
-0.02%
|$ 298.40M
34PI
$0.71
$ 5.17B
-0.11%
-3.88%
|$ 123.51M
34WBC
$0.25
$ 2.56B
1.80%
3.46%
|$ 149.42K
34MURA
$4.23
$ 5.01B
-0.15%
-14.27%
|$ 208.66K
35CBBTC
$108,629.00
$ 4.64B
0.24%
-0.07%
|$ 301.67M
36WBT
$31.55
$ 4.55B
-0.23%
-0.74%
|$ 22.35M
37UNI
$7.13
$ 4.28B
-0.10%
3.27%
|$ 949.98M
38AAVE
$268.41
$ 4.06B
-0.10%
-0.18%
|$ 436.07M
39DAI
$1.00
$ 3.79B
0.02%
-0.01%
|$ 90.53M
40TAO
$431.62
$ 3.77B
-0.18%
-2.55%
|$ 92.69M
41NEAR
$2.93
$ 3.57B
-0.17%
3.13%
|$ 271.37M
42APT
$5.38
$ 3.40B
-0.09%
1.23%
|$ 218.45M
43JITOSOL
$207.84
$ 3.15B
-0.16%
-0.75%
|$ 39.12M
44OKB
$52.21
$ 3.13B
-0.00%
0.25%
|$ 7.06M
45TKX
$38.76
$ 3.10B
0.66%
3.21%
|$ 32.60M
46ONDO
$0.94
$ 2.95B
0.02%
-0.96%
|$ 143.92M
47CRO
$0.1
$ 2.93B
-0.20%
0.40%
|$ 22.67M
49ICP
$5.44
$ 2.90B
0.08%
2.49%
|$ 72.35M
50ETC
$18.74
$ 2.85B
-0.02%
0.56%
|$ 96.21M
51SUSDE
$1.18
$ 2.85B
0.02%
-0.01%
|$ 44.50M
52KAS
$0.10
$ 2.66B
-0.04%
-1.80%
|$ 60.41M
53TRUMP
$12.48
$ 2.50B
-0.55%
-1.66%
|$ 513.51M
54GT
$20.46
$ 2.48B
0.10%
-1.47%
|$ 9.22M
55MNT
$0.71
$ 2.39B
-0.70%
-1.67%
|$ 198.45M
$0.90
$ 2.34B
-0.24%
2.26%
|$ 235.99M
57VET
$0.03
$ 2.31B
-0.15%
-2.39%
|$ 57.08M
58SUSDS
$1.05
$ 2.28B
0.02%
0.09%
|$ 13.64M
59RENDER
$4.40
$ 2.28B
-0.15%
-1.65%
|$ 188.70M
60ENA
$0.39
$ 2.26B
-0.40%
-1.45%
|$ 378.83M
61ATOM
$4.82
$ 2.17B
0.19%
1.90%
|$ 123.04M
62USD1
$1.00
$ 2.15B
0.12%
-0.15%
|$ 393.40M
62TIA
$5.90
$ 833.11M
-2.21%
-0.97%
|$ 251.11M
63WLD
$1.35
$ 2.08B
-0.38%
-0.17%
|$ 295.79M
64POL
$0.23
$ 2.06B
-0.01%
0.77%
|$ 75.82M
65ARB
$0.42
$ 2.04B
-0.24%
3.33%
|$ 347.92M
66LBTC
$108,398.00
$ 2.02B
-0.04%
0.05%
|$ 12.82M
67FIL
$2.86
$ 1.92B
-0.12%
0.44%
|$ 161.81M
68FTN
$4.43
$ 1.90B
0.09%
-0.02%
|$ 56.82M
69ALGO
$0.22
$ 1.87B
-0.04%
-0.99%
|$ 58.27M
69FTM
$0.70
$ 1.97B
-0.78%
-1.66%
|$ 86.23M
70JUP
$0.59
$ 1.72B
-0.27%
-3.41%
|$ 115.66M
$1.00
$ 1.53B
-0.02%
0.02%
|$ 139.60M
71TIA
$2.61
$ 1.70B
0.17%
0.24%
|$ 126.04M
72QNT
$116.10
$ 1.69B
-0.86%
-2.76%
|$ 59.48M
74FDUSD
$1.00
$ 1.61B
-0.30%
-0.23%
|$ 4.85B
74CHEEL
$19.63
$ 1.12B
-0.23%
-2.34%
|$ 6.70M
$4.63
$ 1.61B
0.01%
-0.04%
|$ 48.42M
76BONK
$0.00002
$ 1.54B
-0.42%
-0.73%
|$ 350.53M
77FRAX
$1.00
$ 669.69M
-0.36%
-0.03%
|$ 2.10M
77BNSOL
$181.81
$ 1.54B
-0.02%
-0.72%
|$ 2.68M
78VIRTUAL
$2.34
$ 1.53B
-1.47%
-3.21%
|$ 335.97M
79INJ
$14.74
$ 1.44B
-0.19%
-2.77%
|$ 176.06M
$0.45
$ 1.42B
0.01%
1.69%
|$ 107.13M
81KCS
$11.34
$ 1.42B
0.06%
-0.09%
|$ 4.54M
82RSETH
$2,859.81
$ 1.38B
0.41%
4.03%
|$ 773.33K
83STAU
$0.17
$ 1.74B
0.04%
10.83%
|$ 52.31K
83OP
$0.78
$ 1.33B
-0.49%
2.00%
|$ 292.64M
84STX
$0.86
$ 1.31B
0.13%
-1.71%
|$ 33.57M
85RETH
$3,104.44
$ 1.30B
0.13%
3.79%
|$ 1.70M
86FARTCOIN
$1.29
$ 1.29B
-0.62%
-5.12%
|$ 175.41M
87NEXO
$1.26
$ 1.26B
0.46%
0.52%
|$ 13.42M
88USDT0
$1.00
$ 1.25B
0.12%
-0.14%
|$ 277.11M
89IP
$4.33
$ 1.21B
-0.26%
-0.87%
|$ 29.36M
90FLR
$0.02
$ 1.21B
-0.03%
-1.70%
|$ 4.55M
market data
3.41T
-0.90 %
117.01B
-13.11 %
btc dominance
62.78%
-0.15 %
eth dominance
9.49%
0.15 %
