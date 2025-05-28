Today's Cryptocurrency Prices by Market Cap

The global crypto market cap is $3.41T, a -0.90% decrease over the last day.

btc-token
1BTC
$108,566.00
$ 2.16T
0.11%
-0.19%
$ 30.31B
eth-token
2ETH
$2,729.58
$ 329.49B
0.16%
3.59%
$ 26.82B
usdt-token
3USDT
$1.00
$ 152.95B
0.01%
0.00%
$ 45.68B
xrp-token
4XRP
$2.30
$ 134.89B
0.25%
-0.06%
$ 2.29B
bnb-token
5BNB
$685.88
$ 100.08B
-0.48%
0.21%
$ 930.60M
sol-token
6SOL
$172.42
$ 89.74B
-0.19%
-0.81%
$ 4.05B
usdc-token
7USDC
$1.00
$ 61.21B
0.00%
0.01%
$ 5.04B
doge-token
8DOGE
$0.23
$ 33.64B
-0.13%
1.17%
$ 1.40B
ada-token
9ADA
$0.75
$ 27.11B
-0.07%
-0.51%
$ 630.68M
trx-token
10TRX
$0.28
$ 26.21B
-0.35%
0.35%
$ 603.05M
steth-token
11STETH
$2,727.99
$ 24.55B
0.06%
3.66%
$ 21.38M
wbtc-token
12WBTC
$108,488.00
$ 13.95B
0.16%
-0.06%
$ 246.06M
sui-token
13SUI
$3.66
$ 12.22B
0.23%
-0.87%
$ 943.21M
wsteth-token
14WSTETH
$3,278.27
$ 11.53B
0.15%
3.69%
$ 29.73M
hype-token
15HYPE
$34.29
$ 11.45B
-0.69%
-3.27%
$ 328.52M
link-token
16LINK
$15.84
$ 10.40B
-0.07%
-0.23%
$ 447.95M
avax-token
17AVAX
$23.45
$ 9.88B
-0.39%
0.38%
$ 513.96M
xlm-token
18XLM
$0.29
$ 8.91B
0.10%
-0.24%
$ 191.80M
ugold-token
18UGOLD
$3,046.81
$ 9.80B
0.16%
0.22%
$ 14.63M
shib-token
19SHIB
$0.000009
$ 5.03B
0.34%
-2.09%
$ 303.83M
shib-token
19SHIB
$0.00001
$ 8.51B
-0.10%
1.50%
$ 201.06M
bch-token
20BCH
$422.11
$ 8.39B
-0.23%
0.99%
$ 207.05M
ctb-token
20CTB
$24.48
$ 12.29B
1.20%
2.55%
$ 116.54K
leo-token
21LEO
$9.05
$ 8.36B
-0.07%
-0.16%
$ 3.18M
ton-token
22TON
$3.31
$ 8.25B
-1.19%
5.35%
$ 1.25B
hbar-token
23HBAR
$0.19
$ 7.86B
0.09%
0.30%
$ 133.83M
kpk-token
23KPK
$1.11
$ 9.43B
0.99%
2.22%
$ 292.23K
weth-token
24WETH
$2,729.94
$ 7.40B
0.09%
3.48%
$ 87.50M
ltc-token
25LTC
$97.37
$ 7.39B
-0.11%
1.48%
$ 494.75M
usds-token
26USDS
$1.00
$ 7.09B
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 4.74M
dot-token
27DOT
$4.56
$ 6.94B
0.08%
0.30%
$ 240.45M
weeth-token
28WEETH
$2,918.01
$ 6.73B
0.27%
3.74%
$ 14.96M
xmr-token
29XMR
$342.97
$ 6.33B
-0.35%
0.16%
$ 103.17M
bgb-token
30BGB
$5.30
$ 6.20B
0.03%
-0.42%
$ 117.14M
pepe-token
31PEPE
$0.00001
$ 6.06B
-0.26%
5.69%
$ 1.90B
bsc-usd-token
32BSC-USD
$1.00
$ 6.00B
0.18%
0.43%
$ 6.09B
usde-token
33USDE
$1.00
$ 5.22B
-0.01%
-0.02%
$ 298.40M
pi-token
34PI
$0.71
$ 5.17B
-0.11%
-3.88%
$ 123.51M
wbc-token
34WBC
$0.25
$ 2.56B
1.80%
3.46%
$ 149.42K
mura-token
34MURA
$4.23
$ 5.01B
-0.15%
-14.27%
$ 208.66K
cbbtc-token
35CBBTC
$108,629.00
$ 4.64B
0.24%
-0.07%
$ 301.67M
wbt-token
36WBT
$31.55
$ 4.55B
-0.23%
-0.74%
$ 22.35M
uni-token
37UNI
$7.13
$ 4.28B
-0.10%
3.27%
$ 949.98M
aave-token
38AAVE
$268.41
$ 4.06B
-0.10%
-0.18%
$ 436.07M
dai-token
39DAI
$1.00
$ 3.79B
0.02%
-0.01%
$ 90.53M
tao-token
40TAO
$431.62
$ 3.77B
-0.18%
-2.55%
$ 92.69M
near-token
41NEAR
$2.93
$ 3.57B
-0.17%
3.13%
$ 271.37M
apt-token
42APT
$5.38
$ 3.40B
-0.09%
1.23%
$ 218.45M
jitosol-token
43JITOSOL
$207.84
$ 3.15B
-0.16%
-0.75%
$ 39.12M
okb-token
44OKB
$52.21
$ 3.13B
-0.00%
0.25%
$ 7.06M
tkx-token
45TKX
$38.76
$ 3.10B
0.66%
3.21%
$ 32.60M
ondo-token
46ONDO
$0.94
$ 2.95B
0.02%
-0.96%
$ 143.92M
cro-token
47CRO
$0.1
$ 2.93B
-0.20%
0.40%
$ 22.67M
icp-token
49ICP
$5.44
$ 2.90B
0.08%
2.49%
$ 72.35M
etc-token
50ETC
$18.74
$ 2.85B
-0.02%
0.56%
$ 96.21M
susde-token
51SUSDE
$1.18
$ 2.85B
0.02%
-0.01%
$ 44.50M
kas-token
52KAS
$0.10
$ 2.66B
-0.04%
-1.80%
$ 60.41M
trump-token
53TRUMP
$12.48
$ 2.50B
-0.55%
-1.66%
$ 513.51M
gt-token
54GT
$20.46
$ 2.48B
0.10%
-1.47%
$ 9.22M
mnt-token
55MNT
$0.71
$ 2.39B
-0.70%
-1.67%
$ 198.45M
fet-token
56FET
$0.90
$ 2.34B
-0.24%
2.26%
$ 235.99M
vet-token
57VET
$0.03
$ 2.31B
-0.15%
-2.39%
$ 57.08M
susds-token
58SUSDS
$1.05
$ 2.28B
0.02%
0.09%
$ 13.64M
render-token
59RENDER
$4.40
$ 2.28B
-0.15%
-1.65%
$ 188.70M
ena-token
60ENA
$0.39
$ 2.26B
-0.40%
-1.45%
$ 378.83M
atom-token
61ATOM
$4.82
$ 2.17B
0.19%
1.90%
$ 123.04M
usd1-token
62USD1
$1.00
$ 2.15B
0.12%
-0.15%
$ 393.40M
tia-token
62TIA
$5.90
$ 833.11M
-2.21%
-0.97%
$ 251.11M
wld-token
63WLD
$1.35
$ 2.08B
-0.38%
-0.17%
$ 295.79M
pol-token
64POL
$0.23
$ 2.06B
-0.01%
0.77%
$ 75.82M
arb-token
65ARB
$0.42
$ 2.04B
-0.24%
3.33%
$ 347.92M
lbtc-token
66LBTC
$108,398.00
$ 2.02B
-0.04%
0.05%
$ 12.82M
fil-token
67FIL
$2.86
$ 1.92B
-0.12%
0.44%
$ 161.81M
ftn-token
68FTN
$4.43
$ 1.90B
0.09%
-0.02%
$ 56.82M
algo-token
69ALGO
$0.22
$ 1.87B
-0.04%
-0.99%
$ 58.27M
ftm-token
69FTM
$0.70
$ 1.97B
-0.78%
-1.66%
$ 86.23M
jup-token
70JUP
$0.59
$ 1.72B
-0.27%
-3.41%
$ 115.66M
usdt-token
70USDT
$1.00
$ 1.53B
-0.02%
0.02%
$ 139.60M
tia-token
71TIA
$2.61
$ 1.70B
0.17%
0.24%
$ 126.04M
qnt-token
72QNT
$116.10
$ 1.69B
-0.86%
-2.76%
$ 59.48M
fdusd-token
74FDUSD
$1.00
$ 1.61B
-0.30%
-0.23%
$ 4.85B
cheel-token
74CHEEL
$19.63
$ 1.12B
-0.23%
-2.34%
$ 6.70M
jlp-token
75JLP
$4.63
$ 1.61B
0.01%
-0.04%
$ 48.42M
bonk-token
76BONK
$0.00002
$ 1.54B
-0.42%
-0.73%
$ 350.53M
frax-token
77FRAX
$1.00
$ 669.69M
-0.36%
-0.03%
$ 2.10M
bnsol-token
77BNSOL
$181.81
$ 1.54B
-0.02%
-0.72%
$ 2.68M
virtual-token
78VIRTUAL
$2.34
$ 1.53B
-1.47%
-3.21%
$ 335.97M
inj-token
79INJ
$14.74
$ 1.44B
-0.19%
-2.77%
$ 176.06M
s-token
80S
$0.45
$ 1.42B
0.01%
1.69%
$ 107.13M
kcs-token
81KCS
$11.34
$ 1.42B
0.06%
-0.09%
$ 4.54M
rseth-token
82RSETH
$2,859.81
$ 1.38B
0.41%
4.03%
$ 773.33K
stau-token
83STAU
$0.17
$ 1.74B
0.04%
10.83%
$ 52.31K
op-token
83OP
$0.78
$ 1.33B
-0.49%
2.00%
$ 292.64M
stx-token
84STX
$0.86
$ 1.31B
0.13%
-1.71%
$ 33.57M
reth-token
85RETH
$3,104.44
$ 1.30B
0.13%
3.79%
$ 1.70M
fartcoin-token
86FARTCOIN
$1.29
$ 1.29B
-0.62%
-5.12%
$ 175.41M
nexo-token
87NEXO
$1.26
$ 1.26B
0.46%
0.52%
$ 13.42M
usdt0-token
88USDT0
$1.00
$ 1.25B
0.12%
-0.14%
$ 277.11M
ip-token
89IP
$4.33
$ 1.21B
-0.26%
-0.87%
$ 29.36M
flr-token
90FLR
$0.02
$ 1.21B
-0.03%
-1.70%
$ 4.55M

market data

Total Market Cap

3.41T

-0.90 %

24h Volume

117.01B

-13.11 %

btc dominance

62.78%

-0.15 %

eth dominance

9.49%

0.15 %

