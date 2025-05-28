usds

USDSUSDS

Live USDS price updates and the latest USDS news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live USDS price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.53M. The table above accurately updates our USDS price in real time. The price of USDS is down -0.00% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.09B. USDS has a circulating supply of 7.09B coins and a max supply of 7.09B USDS.

USDS Stats

What is the market cap of USDS?

The current market cap of USDS is $7.09B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDS?

Currently, 4.53M of USDS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.53M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of USDS?

The price of 1 USDS currently costs $1.00.

How many USDS are there?

The current circulating supply of USDS is 7.09B. This is the total amount of USDS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of USDS?

USDS (USDS) currently ranks 26 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.09B

-0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#26

24H Volume

$ 4.53M

Circulating Supply

7,100,000,000

latest USDS news