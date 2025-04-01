We're committed to leveraging diverse perspectives. Ready to do some of the best work of your life? We know that diversity makes for the best problem-solving and creative thinking. We are dedicated to adding new perspectives to the team and encourage everyone to apply if your experience is close to what we are looking for. Blockworks is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.