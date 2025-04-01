From our team
Nick Brittain
Senior Backend Engineer
"My peers have been extremely welcoming, friendly, and knowledgeable. Leadership is very down-to-earth, with a straightforward approach to communication. The company is growing, which is great for morale, but doing so responsibly gives a lot of confidence in long-term sustainability. I have a lot of autonomy in my day-to-day work, and there is very little red tape because my performance is evaluated based on the results I produce. Overall, this is one of the healthiest work cultures that I have been a part of."
Carolina Goldstein
Lead Analyst, Advisory
"Working at Blockworks has been an incredibly rewarding experience. The team is not only smart and talented, but also kind, supportive, and always willing to help. It’s inspiring to be surrounded by people who consistently bring fresh ideas and high-quality execution. I truly feel like my work matters here, and I couldn’t be more excited about the direction our leadership is taking us."
Byron Gilliam
Macro Strategist
"Blockworks is a great place to work. Everyone here is super encouraging. The founders set a tone of collegiality and teamwork and every employee embraces it. Good work is acknowledged and celebrated. No one ever tells you what to write, say, or think. People in the crypto industry recognize the brand and respect it, so it always feels good to say that you're with Blockworks. I’ve worked at enough places to know not to take these things for granted."
Casey Wagner
Senior Reporter
"One of the things I enjoy most about working at Blockworks is how collaborative the team is. Being surrounded by knowledgeable, helpful coworkers has helped me improve my own skills and do my job better."
Darren Mims
Protocol Services Analyst
"Blockworks is a phenomenal place to work at whether you're on data, advisory, or research. The culture is deeply collaborative, with a shared commitment to getting things right for the good of the industry. As an individual, I feel like I've gotten to know the industry with greater depth while building an audience for myself, and these would not have been possible without my coworkers. If you have a taste for working with startups and learning fundamentals at the most granular level in terms of market research, valuation models, or product strategy, then this place is perfect."
