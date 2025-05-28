quant

Gen Z QuantQUANT

Live Gen Z Quant price updates and the latest Gen Z Quant news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0118

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0007

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Gen Z Quant price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $33.76M. The table above accurately updates our QUANT price in real time. The price of QUANT is down -44.59% since last hour, up 1.48K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.78M. QUANT has a circulating supply of 999.90M coins and a max supply of 999.90M QUANT.

Gen Z Quant Stats

What is the market cap of Gen Z Quant?

The current market cap of Gen Z Quant is $11.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gen Z Quant?

Currently, 2.86B of QUANT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $33.76M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1482.16%.

What is the current price of Gen Z Quant?

The price of 1 Gen Z Quant currently costs $0.01.

How many Gen Z Quant are there?

The current circulating supply of Gen Z Quant is 999.90M. This is the total amount of QUANT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gen Z Quant?

Gen Z Quant (QUANT) currently ranks 1616 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.80M

1.48K %

Market Cap Rank

#1616

24H Volume

$ 33.76M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Gen Z Quant news