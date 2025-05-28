usdd

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live USDD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.34M. The table above accurately updates our USDD price in real time. The price of USDD is down -0.00% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $387.31M. USDD has a circulating supply of 387.31M coins and a max supply of 387.31M USDD.

USDD Stats

What is the market cap of USDD?

The current market cap of USDD is $387.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDD?

Currently, 20.34M of USDD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of USDD?

The price of 1 USDD currently costs $1.00.

How many USDD are there?

The current circulating supply of USDD is 387.31M. This is the total amount of USDD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of USDD?

USDD (USDD) currently ranks 202 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 387.37M

-0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#202

24H Volume

$ 20.34M

Circulating Supply

390,000,000

