sky

SkySKY

Live Sky price updates and the latest Sky news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0732

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live Sky price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.86M. The table above accurately updates our SKY price in real time. The price of SKY is up 0.18% since last hour, down -1.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.06B. SKY has a circulating supply of 21.34B coins and a max supply of 28.20B SKY.

Sky Stats

What is the market cap of Sky?

The current market cap of Sky is $1.56B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sky?

Currently, 134.70M of SKY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.86M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.90%.

What is the current price of Sky?

The price of 1 Sky currently costs $0.07.

How many Sky are there?

The current circulating supply of Sky is 21.34B. This is the total amount of SKY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sky?

Sky (SKY) currently ranks 72 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.56B

-1.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#72

24H Volume

$ 9.86M

Circulating Supply

21,000,000,000

latest Sky news