$0.0732
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.07
24h high
$0.08
The live Sky price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.86M. The table above accurately updates our SKY price in real time. The price of SKY is up 0.18% since last hour, down -1.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.06B. SKY has a circulating supply of 21.34B coins and a max supply of 28.20B SKY.
Sky Stats
What is the market cap of Sky?
The current market cap of Sky is $1.56B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sky?
Currently, 134.70M of SKY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.86M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.90%.
What is the current price of Sky?
The price of 1 Sky currently costs $0.07.
How many Sky are there?
The current circulating supply of Sky is 21.34B. This is the total amount of SKY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sky?
Sky (SKY) currently ranks 72 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 1.56B
-1.90 %
#72
$ 9.86M
21,000,000,000
Research
The Sonic blockchain is leveraging redesigned airdrop incentives and its FeeM program to propel DeFi activity and attract institutional capital, setting the stage for ecosystem growth. Within this environment, leading protocols Shadow Exchange and Silo are poised to asymmetrically benefit due to innovative features and favorable valuations, despite facing ecosystem dependency and competitive pressures. This positions them as compelling, potentially shorter-term, investment opportunities contingent on Sonic's sustained success.
Research
2025 has facilitated unprecedented growth in generative AI adoption. By late 2024, over 71% of companies were using generative AI in some form, a massive jump from 33% the year prior. Tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and open-source models have proliferated, with potentially billions now leveraging AI chat bots. In Q1 2025, OpenAI’s release of the o3 & o4 models marked another leap, touted as a multimodal “reasoning” model capable of breaking responses into smaller components, testing different approaches, and validating solutions until reaching a final output.
