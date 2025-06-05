$0.0732 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.07 24h high $0.08

The live Sky price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.86M. The table above accurately updates our SKY price in real time. The price of SKY is up 0.18% since last hour, down -1.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 2.06B. SKY has a circulating supply of 21.34B coins and a max supply of 28.20B SKY .