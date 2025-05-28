sui

The live Sui price today is $3.65 with a 24-hour trading volume of $995.85M. The table above accurately updates our SUI price in real time. The price of SUI is down -0.01% since last hour, down -1.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $36.50B. SUI has a circulating supply of 3.34B coins and a max supply of 10.00B SUI.

Sui Stats

What is the market cap of Sui?

The current market cap of Sui is $12.20B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sui?

Currently, 272.84M of SUI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $995.85M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.38%.

What is the current price of Sui?

The price of 1 Sui currently costs $3.65.

How many Sui are there?

The current circulating supply of Sui is 3.34B. This is the total amount of SUI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sui?

Sui (SUI) currently ranks 13 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 12.20B

-1.38 %

Market Cap Rank

#13

24H Volume

$ 995.85M

Circulating Supply

3,300,000,000

