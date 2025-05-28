RNDR is an ERC-20 compatible utility token used to pay for animation, motion graphics and VFX rendering on the distributed RNDR Network, which is a peer-to-peer GPU compute network that connects creators in need of additional computation power for rendering their scenes, to providers that receive RNDR tokens for their GPU power. It allows complex GPU-based render jobs to be distributed and processed on a P2P network, making the transactional process of rendering and streaming 3D environments, models, and objects simpler for end users.