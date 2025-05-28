sei

$0.226

The live Sei price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $92.94M. The table above accurately updates our SEI price in real time. The price of SEI is down -0.50% since last hour, up 0.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.26B. SEI has a circulating supply of 5.33B coins and a max supply of 10.00B SEI.

What is the market cap of Sei?

The current market cap of Sei is $1.20B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sei?

Currently, 411.87M of SEI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $92.94M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.63%.

What is the current price of Sei?

The price of 1 Sei currently costs $0.23.

How many Sei are there?

The current circulating supply of Sei is 5.33B. This is the total amount of SEI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sei?

Sei (SEI) currently ranks 91 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 1.20B

0.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#91

24H Volume

$ 92.94M

Circulating Supply

5,300,000,000

