$0.999

The live BFUSD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $26.89M. The table above accurately updates our BFUSD price in real time. The price of BFUSD is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.70B. BFUSD has a circulating supply of 1.70B coins and a max supply of 1.70B BFUSD.

BFUSD Stats

What is the market cap of BFUSD?

The current market cap of BFUSD is $1.70B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BFUSD?

Currently, 26.91M of BFUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $26.89M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.03%.

What is the current price of BFUSD?

The price of 1 BFUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many BFUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of BFUSD is 1.70B. This is the total amount of BFUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BFUSD?

BFUSD (BFUSD) currently ranks 77 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.70B

-0.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#77

24H Volume

$ 26.89M

Circulating Supply

1,700,000,000

