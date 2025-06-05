$1 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.00 24h high $1.00

The live USDtb price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.08M. The table above accurately updates our USDTB price in real time. The price of USDTB is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 1.46B. USDTB has a circulating supply of 1.46B coins and a max supply of 1.46B USDTB .