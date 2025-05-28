susds

The live sUSDS price today is $1.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.93M. The table above accurately updates our SUSDS price in real time. The price of SUSDS is up 0.01% since last hour, down -0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.28B. SUSDS has a circulating supply of 2.17B coins and a max supply of 2.17B SUSDS.

sUSDS Stats

What is the market cap of sUSDS?

The current market cap of sUSDS is $2.28B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of sUSDS?

Currently, 11.33M of SUSDS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.93M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.02%.

What is the current price of sUSDS?

The price of 1 sUSDS currently costs $1.05.

How many sUSDS are there?

The current circulating supply of sUSDS is 2.17B. This is the total amount of SUSDS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of sUSDS?

sUSDS (SUSDS) currently ranks 59 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 2.28B

-0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#59

24H Volume

$ 11.93M

Circulating Supply

2,200,000,000

