ondo

OndoONDO

Live Ondo price updates and the latest Ondo news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.937

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.91

24h high

$0.96

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ondo price today is $0.94 with a 24-hour trading volume of $144.85M. The table above accurately updates our ONDO price in real time. The price of ONDO is up 0.07% since last hour, down -1.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.37B. ONDO has a circulating supply of 3.16B coins and a max supply of 10.00B ONDO.

Ondo Stats

What is the market cap of Ondo?

The current market cap of Ondo is $2.96B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ondo?

Currently, 154.58M of ONDO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $144.85M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.07%.

What is the current price of Ondo?

The price of 1 Ondo currently costs $0.94.

How many Ondo are there?

The current circulating supply of Ondo is 3.16B. This is the total amount of ONDO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ondo?

Ondo (ONDO) currently ranks 46 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 2.96B

-1.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#46

24H Volume

$ 144.85M

Circulating Supply

3,200,000,000

latest Ondo news