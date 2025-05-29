What is Zora?

Zora is a decentralized protocol and Layer 2 network focused on creator monetization, content tokenization, and onchain media. Built on the OP Stack and optimized for NFTs and social tokens, Zora enables users to mint, collect, and trade content and tokens with low fees and high throughput. The Zora protocol powers a creator-first platform that combines NFT infrastructure with a robust social layer—allowing anyone to launch posts, coins, and collections onchain in seconds.

Zora Dashboard

The Zora dashboard offers real-time analytics for financial performance, user activity, application revenue, and token market dynamics on the Zora network. Built for analysts, investors, builders, and creators, the dashboard covers the full stack: from protocol-level gas flows to creator rewards and coin market caps. With data refreshed daily, users can explore granular insights across transaction counts, economic metrics, retention rates, and post volume—giving a complete picture of Zora's growth and protocol usage.

How can I use Zora analytics?

The Zora dashboard is divided into multiple data-rich views that allow users to track network behavior, financial throughput, and creator activity in real time.

Financials

Track protocol economics through key revenue metrics, including:

Network REV – Real Economic Value from L1 fees, base fees, and L2 priority tips

Platform Revenue – Creator-centric revenue from tokenized posts and coin trades

Gross Profit & Margins – Profitability after operating and infrastructure costs

Total Revenue Distribution – Fee splits across the Zora Foundation, OP Collective, Ethereum, and platform users

Operator Payments – Onchain infrastructure expenses for data settlement on Ethereum

Onchain Activity

Dive into network usage patterns and app dynamics:

Transaction Count & TPS – Daily throughput and performance

Application Revenue by Sector – Top-earning sectors (NFTs, wallets, domains, etc.)

Transaction and Address Breakdown – By sector, new vs. existing wallets

Network REV by Sector – Identify which use cases generate economic value

Gas Throughput & Fee Breakdown – Fine-grained view of gas usage per fee type

Coins Platform

Zora uniquely enables onchain creators to launch their own coins and tokenized content:

New Posts on Platform – Daily activity across content mints

Zora Coin Market Cap – Real-time valuations for user-created tokens

Coins Above Market Cap – Tracks how many tokens surpass $10k, $100k, and $1M thresholds

How does Zora reward creators?

Unlike most blockchains, Zora deeply embeds creator incentives at the protocol level. Every transaction—whether minting a post or trading a coin—can trigger reward flows to creators and curators. The dashboard tracks referral rewards, or earnings from directing others to interact with content, and creator rewards, or direct payouts from tokenized posts and coins. Together, these rewards give creators a persistent revenue model based on network activity, rather than extractive platform fees.

What do Zora’s retention metrics reveal?

Zora’s dashboard includes detailed behavioral data rarely surfaced in protocol analytics:

DAU/WAU Ratio – Measures daily engagement as a share of weekly active users

Retention Rate – Follows weekly user drop-off trends after their first interaction

Top Gas Consumers – Identifies key apps and wallets driving protocol usage

These metrics are particularly useful for founders, researchers, and investors looking to measure stickiness and network effects over time.

What is the Zora Coins Platform?

The Zora Coins Platform allows users to mint ERC-20 tokens natively tied to their posts or social personas. These “social tokens” can accrue market value, be traded onchain, and provide community monetization mechanisms. The dashboard tracks token market capitalizations, token launch volume, and coins by market cap threshold. This visibility enables deeper understanding of emerging token economies and creator monetization trends happening onchain.

How is Zora data gathered?

Zora analytics are powered by Blockworks Research and built from:

Indexers like DeFiLlama and proprietary scraping infrastructure

RPC endpoints across L2 and Ethereum L1

Zora-native chain data and event decoding

Cross-validation against external aggregators for consistency

This data pipeline ensures accurate, standardized, and real-time metrics across the dashboard.

What is Network REV in Zora analytics?

Network REV (Real Economic Value) is a standardized metric tracking protocol demand via transaction fees. On Zora, all REV is generated via in-protocol fees—no tips or out-of-band payments. The components are:

L1 Fee – Cost to post batched L2 data to Ethereum mainnet

L2 Base Fee – Zero on Zora (set to 0 for platform accessibility)

L2 Priority Fee – Paid by users seeking faster inclusion in blocks

REV serves as a consistent metric for comparing fee-based demand across blockchains, offering insight into the economic weight of real user activity.

Why is on-chain activity important in Zora analytics?

Zora’s product-market fit is built on usage—not just speculation. Onchain activity helps:

Signal content monetization and creator traction

Track daily user behavior and token adoption

Benchmark application sectors by usage, revenue, and retention

For anyone studying social crypto, creator monetization, or the evolution of tokenized media, Zora’s onchain data provides a leading indicator of real cultural and economic value formation.

What applications are most active on Zora?

The dashboard provides a sector-wide breakdown of application usage, segmented by:

NFT Marketplaces

Domain services

Wallets and infrastructure

Social tokens and spam filters

By tracking active addresses, transaction counts, and sector-specific revenue, users can easily pinpoint the most important apps and emergent trends.