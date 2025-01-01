Zora Chain

The Zora Coins Protocol is a platform for creating and managing media tokens. The Zora App is a social application built on top of the Base Blockchain using this protocol. The app focuses on user-owned content, bringing monetization opportunities to all creators.

The team also operates an L2 blockchain built using the op-stack. The chain facilitated the former NFT-centric design of the Zora protocol. Following the launch of the Coins Protocol on Base in February 2025, the activity of Zora chain does not correspond to the activity of the social app since it is built on Base.