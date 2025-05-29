What is zkSync Era?

zkSync Era is a Layer 2 rollup built on Ethereum using zero-knowledge proofs to provide scalable, low-cost transactions without sacrificing security. As a zkEVM-compatible chain, zkSync Era supports Ethereum-native smart contracts and tooling while drastically improving throughput and finality. With native account abstraction and growing developer adoption, zkSync Era is a cornerstone of the ZK scaling ecosystem, bridging usability and performance for the next generation of onchain apps.

zkSync Era Dashboard

Our zkSync dashboard delivers real-time insights into the network’s financial performance, onchain activity, and ecosystem usage. Tailored for builders, analysts, and investors, the dashboard offers standardized metrics like Network REV, sequencer profit, application-level behavior, and retention cohorts. Each tab is structured for intuitive exploration, making zkSync data easy to filter, compare, and act on.

How can I use zkSync analytics?

We’ve organized the zkSync dashboard into two main categories: Financials and Onchain Activity, with sector- and DEX-level details included throughout.

Financials

The zkSync financials tab shows how value flows across the protocol. Key metrics include:

Network REV (Real Economic Value) – standardized revenue from transaction fees

Operator Payments – L1 data costs and proving expenses

Gross Profit – net income before foundation or operator overhead

Sequencer Profit – daily margins for zkSync's core infrastructure

Revenue Distribution – breakdown across Ethereum and zkSync layers

You can filter these by day, week, month, or quarter to monitor seasonal shifts or flash demand spikes.

Onchain Activity

The onchain activity tab tracks wallet usage, transaction flows, and protocol engagement. Core sections include:

Transaction Volume and TPS – with success rates and trends over time

Active Wallets and DAU/WAU Ratio – daily vs. weekly users

User Retention – cohort-based analysis by month of first use

Application Usage by Sector – including DeFi, Gaming, Social, Infra, and NFTs

Stablecoin Transfers – volume and average size across USDC and USDT

Contract Deployments – number and frequency of new contracts

Top Gas Consumers – identifies the most active apps, bots, and user accounts by gas burn

This data helps surface which apps are sticky, which wallets are power users, and how activity is distributed across the zkSync stack.

How is zkSync data gathered?

Our zkSync analytics pipeline draws from a combination of:

Indexers like Goldsky, Dune, and DefiLlama

Direct RPC endpoints from zkSync nodes

Custom models developed by Blockworks Research

Cross-validation between sources to ensure accurate standardization

The result is consistent, reproducible metrics that help you compare zkSync Era to other Layer 1s and Layer 2s with confidence.

What is Network REV in zkSync analytics?

Network REV (Real Economic Value) is a top-line revenue metric capturing all in-protocol transaction fees paid by users. zkSync does not include tips or out-of-band payments, so REV solely consists of:

L1 Data Availability Fees (for posting call data)

L1 Proving Costs (for publishing zk-proofs)

zkSync-native execution fees

This metric standardizes zkSync’s demand-side activity into a comparable economic footprint, enabling direct analysis of user willingness to pay across chains.

Why is on-chain activity important in zkSync analytics?

Onchain activity reflects real user behavior; a vital complement to financial metrics. Wallet-level usage, transaction flows, and smart contract interactions act as leading indicators of adoption. By watching spikes in unique addresses, shifts in sector composition, or surges in fee-paying users, you can anticipate growth, application momentum, or early trend shifts.

What applications are most active on zkSync?

The dashboard highlights activity by sector and gas consumption, giving you two ways to evaluate zkSync’s most engaged protocols. Infrastructure tools, DeFi routers like SyncSwap and Odos, and automated bots are frequently at the top. You’ll also find usage breakdowns by category — NFTs, bridges, domains, games — showing which verticals are heating up and which apps are retaining users over time.

How can I track DEX activity on zkSync?

DEX-related activity is visible across trading volume, top gas consumers, and contract deployments. The dashboard tracks wallet behavior, router usage, and swap fees for major platforms like WooFi, Odos, SyncSwap, and Kyberswap. You can observe user flows in real time, watch for arbitrage-friendly volume shifts, and monitor router dominance across the zkSync ecosystem.