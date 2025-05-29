What is Vector?

Vector is a cross-chain social trading protocol developed by Tensor Labs, designed to merge decentralized finance (DeFi) with real-time social engagement. Built as a mobile-first, login-gated app, Vector allows users to broadcast trades, follow others, and earn rewards from referral activity. With seamless trading across Solana, Ethereum, and Base, it transforms crypto speculation into a community experience—pairing performance incentives with transparent, gamified activity.

Backed by the broader Tensor ecosystem, Vector contributes 35% of all trading fees to holders of the TNSR token. Its unique blend of DEX functionality, social sharing, and value accrual mechanisms positions it as a novel entry in the DePIN and consumer crypto verticals.

Vector Dashboard

Explore real-time Vector analytics through an intuitive interface that segments performance across key categories. From financial metrics and revenue flows to user activity and trading pair dynamics, the dashboard provides deep insight into the core drivers of Vector’s growth. Built for researchers, traders, and protocol operators alike, this tool surfaces daily, weekly, and monthly patterns at wallet-level granularity—helping contextualize Vector's adoption curve within the Solana and multi-chain landscape.

How can I use Vector analytics?

The Vector analytics dashboard is organized across multiple views to help interpret network performance:

Financials

Total Trading Volume: Daily platform-wide swap activity, visualized across chains.

Trading Fees: Fee intake from Vector’s trades, which fuel the revenue-sharing model.

Revenue to TNSR: Real-time calculation of protocol revenue flowing back to TNSR tokenholders (35% of fees).

TNSR Token Metrics: Market cap, vesting schedules, and circulating supply data.

These metrics allow analysts to benchmark Vector's monetization, estimate tokenholder upside, and model long-term protocol sustainability.

Onchain Activity

Active Users (Wallets): Login-gated usage represented via active wallet counts.

DAU/WAU Ratio: A powerful indicator of user retention and daily engagement.

Cross-chain Volumes: View activity across Solana, Ethereum, and Base.

DEX Pair Dynamics: Track trading volume by asset class (e.g. Memes, Stables, LSTs, AI).

This section reveals how sticky the Vector user base is, and what types of tokens are commanding attention across sectors.

What does user behavior reveal about Vector Protocol traders?

Unlike traditional DEX dashboards, Vector emphasizes social trading behavior. Users broadcast their swaps, enabling real-time visibility and monetized engagement. With over 20,000 DAUs and a strong >50% first-day retention rate, the protocol has shown early signs of product-market fit among onchain traders.

The DAU/WAU ratio—a measure of how often weekly users return daily—has held between 30–45%, signaling consistent usage. Wallet-level activity trends suggest strong retention cycles, aided by referral incentives that reward traders for bringing others into the app. Combined, these metrics help measure the virality and stickiness of Vector’s social layer.

How is Vector data gathered?

Vector dashboard data is derived from a hybrid of:

Chain Indexers like Goldsky and Dune

Direct RPC endpoints across supported networks

Blockworks Research models for revenue, tokenomics, and behavioral interpretation

All data points are standardized across ecosystems and cross-validated for consistency, enabling apples-to-apples analysis with other protocols.

What is Network REV in Vector analytics?

Network REV, or Real Economic Value, refers to all in-protocol fees collected from Vector’s trading activity. In this case, it includes the total swap fees users pay when executing trades through the Vector app. Because 35% of all fees are automatically routed to the Tensor DAO and TNSR tokenholders, REV becomes a key input for evaluating Vector's economic throughput.

Vector does not have L1 settlement costs in the same way that rollups do, so its REV figure reflects gross platform revenue without upstream operator fees. This makes it an excellent metric for tracking raw economic demand from social traders.

Why is on-chain activity important in Vector analytics?

Vector's value is ultimately driven by user engagement. Monitoring wallet activity, usage ratios, and chain-specific trading flows helps analysts understand what’s working, and when momentum is shifting. Whether tracking retention spikes during meme coin rallies or examining dips in wallet count, onchain behavior is a leading indicator for protocol health and product resonance.

Which tokens and trading sectors are most active on Vector?

The dashboard includes a DEX Volume by Trading Pair view for Solana-based activity, segmented into categories like:

Stablecoins

Meme tokens

Project tokens

AI assets

Liquid staking tokens (LSTs)

SOL/USD pairs

This view allows observers to track sector rotations, token-specific volatility, and seasonal patterns in market interest. Whether you're studying user preference shifts or preparing for airdrop campaigns, sector-level activity is vital for strategy.

How can I track DEX activity on Vector?

Vector's DEX metrics provide a comprehensive look at:

Total swap volume

Chain-specific liquidity

Asset pair composition

Trading behavior over time

These insights help liquidity providers, bots, and traders assess where activity is clustering—and how it compares to traditional DEXs like Jupiter or Uniswap. Since Vector is built for visibility, its DEX activity data doubles as a social pulse.