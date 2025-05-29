What is Celestia?

Celestia is the first modular blockchain network purpose-built for data availability. Unlike monolithic chains that handle execution, consensus, and data availability in a single layer, Celestia separates these concerns—allowing developers to deploy custom blockchains and rollups that rely on Celestia for scalable, decentralized blobspace. This design enables high-throughput data storage for appchains and rollups without requiring them to build their own base-layer consensus. Celestia is at the heart of a new architecture in Web3, where execution layers are free to innovate and scale independently.

About our Celestia Dashboard

The Celestia dashboard presents real-time analytics on the network’s core functions, including blobspace usage, financials, staking dynamics, and on-chain activity. Built for researchers, investors, developers, and analysts, this dashboard surfaces standardized metrics like Network REV, transaction behavior, validator performance, and namespace-level data contributions. All insights are updated daily and structured across clear, tabbed interfaces for fast exploration.

How can I use Celestia analytics?

The Celestia dashboard is divided into several core categories, each highlighting a specific aspect of the network.

Financials

Track the economic performance of Celestia using metrics such as:

Network REV (Real Economic Value) – Transaction fees from both blob and non-blob activity

Token Holder Net Income – The residual value after validator payments

Operator Payments – Infrastructure costs for securing the network

Quarterly Income Statements – Side-by-side comparisons of revenue vs. expenses over time

Onchain Activity

Explore user and transaction behavior across:

Transaction Counts and TPS – Daily network usage with success/failure rates

Transaction Fees by Type – Median and average fees for blob and non-blob transactions

Transaction Messages – Breakdown by module and protocol (e.g., Cosmos, IBC)

Revert Errors – Insight into common issues like insufficient funds or out-of-gas errors

How is Celestia data gathered?

Celestia analytics are sourced from a combination of:

Custom indexers and direct RPC endpoints

Blobstream and namespace parsing tools

Blockworks Research proprietary models for economic metrics and validator behavior

Cross-validation against public APIs and chain-native tooling to ensure standardization and reliability

What is Network REV in Celestia analytics?

Network REV measures the real economic demand placed on Celestia’s infrastructure. It consists of in-protocol fees, primarily:

Blob fees – Paid for data availability and blobspace usage

Non-blob fees – Typical transaction fees not tied to data submission

Because Celestia does not execute smart contracts itself, Network REV represents pure data demand. It's an ideal metric for comparing Celestia’s value to other DA layers or execution-based L1s.

What is Token Holder Net Income?

Token Holder Net Income is the amount left after subtracting operator payments from Network REV. For TIA holders, this represents the chain’s capacity to generate excess economic value above validator and infrastructure costs. While Celestia governance is still evolving, this metric is a useful proxy for long-term token sustainability and alignment between network usage and tokenholder value.

Why is on-chain activity important in Celestia analytics?

On-chain activity reflects the breadth and depth of network usage. By analyzing blob transactions, usage spikes, and revert errors, users can identify which apps or rollups are growing, how engaged they are, and whether network conditions (like fees or blockspace limits) are affecting throughput. Transaction metrics are also a leading signal of adoption for Celestia’s role as a DA provider.

How is Celestia used as a Data Availability layer?

Celestia is not a smart contract platform—it’s a modular data layer. The Data Availability tab showcases how developers are using Celestia’s blobspace to post and retrieve transaction data for their own appchains. Key metrics include:

Total Blobs and GiB Stored

Blob Utilization vs. Capacity – A daily measure of how much blockspace is consumed

Top Namespaces by Blob Data – Reveals which projects are the most active blob users

Data Share by Sector – Categorizes usage by general-purpose, gaming, finance, etc.

DA Cost Comparison – Highlights Celestia’s cost advantage over Ethereum for data availability

This is where Celestia stands apart. These metrics track modular blockchain activity and help forecast rollup ecosystem growth.

Who are the top projects using Celestia?

Celestia’s dashboard includes a Blob Data Leaderboard that ranks active namespaces by volume, fees, and median cost per blob. Current top contributors include:

Eclipse – A general-purpose L2

LightLink – Appchain platform

Orderly Network – DeFi infrastructure

Lyra and Zenith – Finance-focused rollups

B3 – Gaming applications

These namespaces represent the most active users of Celestia’s data availability services and serve as an indicator of which ecosystems are scaling fastest.

How to understand staking dynamics on Celestia

The Staking tab gives full visibility into validator behavior and stake distribution:

Total Stake and Stake Ratio – How much of the TIA supply is actively staked

Stake Distribution – Validator stake concentration and Gini coefficient

Stake-Weighted Commission Rates – Cost of participation across top validators

Pending Undelegations – TIA entering the unbonding period

Staking Flows by Validator – Real-time inflows/outflows across major validator brands (e.g., Polychain, Keplr, Binance)

Staking metrics are vital for understanding decentralization, economic incentives, and validator influence over governance and block production.