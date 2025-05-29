What is Arbitrum?

Arbitrum is a leading Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, built to lower fees and increase throughput while maintaining Ethereum’s core security guarantees. Using optimistic rollups, it bundles transactions off-chain and settles them on Ethereum, delivering faster speeds and cheaper execution. As one of the most adopted L2s, Arbitrum plays a key role in the broader Ethereum ecosystem, powering some of the largest DeFi apps and communities with efficient, cost-effective infrastructure.

About the Arbitrum Dashboard

Explore comprehensive Arbitrum analytics in one place with our real-time dashboard. From financial metrics like Network REV and DAO treasury balances to onchain usage and DEX behavior, this tool is designed for investors, researchers, and builders seeking deep visibility into Arbitrum’s performance. Data is segmented across intuitive tabs, making it easy to follow capital flows, user activity, token supply, and grant disbursements.

How can I use Arbitrum analytics?

Financials

Track Arbitrum’s core economic performance with detailed financial statements. The Financials tab includes:

Network REV (Real Economic Value) from L1 and L2 fees

Timeboost fee trends and MEV-related revenue

Gross Profit and fee margin breakdowns

L1 Operator Payments to Ethereum

ARB balance sheets, including ETH holdings and DAO-managed funds

You’ll also find a quarterly income statement and asset charts that outline liquidity, profitability, and financial runway.

Onchain Activity

Understand how users interact with the Arbitrum network by exploring:

Transaction volumes and fee breakdowns (L1 vs L2 fees)

Wallet segmentation (bot vs organic usage)

Retention rates for weekly active addresses

REV by sector (Finance, Gaming, Infrastructure, etc.)

Application-level activity and onchain throughput

This data is essential for gauging Arbitrum’s network health and long-term adoption signals.

DEX Activity

Monitor DeFi and trading performance across Arbitrum’s robust DEX landscape:

Swap volumes by token, category (e.g., stablecoins, LSTs), and trading pair

DEX-level dominance for Uniswap, GMX, Camelot, and more

ETH-stablecoin flows, WBTC trades, and project token activity

Ordering fees as a share of spot volume, including Timeboost insights

These analytics help liquidity providers, DeFi protocols, and researchers navigate usage shifts and ecosystem growth.

How to track token supply and DAO treasury dynamics on Arbitrum

Visit the ARB Supply Stats tab to view:

Genesis and vesting schedules for team, investor, and airdrop allocations

Circulating supply breakdown by wallet category

DAO-held ARB over time, segmented by program and initiative

Inflation trends via 90D growth rate tracking

This data is critical for tokenholders evaluating emissions, unlock timelines, and DAO fiscal policy.

How to track DAO spending and incentive programs on Arbitrum

The DAO Spending tab offers granular transparency into Arbitrum governance outflows. You’ll find:

Cumulative DAO spending, including STIP, LTIPP, and grant initiatives

Monthly expenses, categorized by program and recipient

Projected runway under multiple spending scenarios

Live tracking of vested, claimed, and unclaimed ARB for ecosystem participants

Programs like the Gaming Catalyst, Questbook, and Treasury Management are fully itemized, showing allocated amounts, returns, and usage rates.

How is our Arbitrum data gathered?

We source Arbitrum analytics from a combination of high-quality data indexers (like DefiLlama and Goldsky), public RPC endpoints, and proprietary Blockworks Research models. All data is normalized for accuracy and cross-validated to ensure consistency across metrics and timeframes.

What is Network REV in Arbitrum analytics?

Network REV (Real Economic Value) measures the fees users pay to transact on Arbitrum. It includes:

L1 Fees: Paid to post transactions to Ethereum

L2 Base Fees: Required to include a transaction in a block

Timeboost Fees: Paid by MEV searchers to prioritize transaction ordering

Arbitrum does not include out-of-protocol tips, meaning all REV is directly traceable to in-protocol economic demand. It’s a core cross-chain metric for evaluating monetized usage.

Why is on-chain activity important in Arbitrum analytics?

On-chain activity reflects user growth, application momentum, and network stickiness. Tracking unique addresses, transaction flows, and fee dynamics allows you to identify rising trends, assess organic vs bot activity, and measure how effectively Arbitrum retains and scales its user base.

What applications are most active on Arbitrum?

The dashboard highlights top sectors driving revenue and usage, such as:

Finance and trading

Bots and infrastructure

Gaming, gambling, and social apps

Wallets and bridges

With REV by sector and transaction counts per category, you can easily assess what’s generating activity—and which app classes are gaining or losing traction.

How can I track DEX activity on Arbitrum?

DEX analytics include swap volume by:

Token pairs (e.g., ETH-USDC, BTC-ETH)

DEXs (e.g., Uniswap, GMX, Camelot)

Asset categories (Stablecoin swaps, LSTs, Project tokens)

Volume share charts, fee overlays, and pair-specific drilldowns provide a full picture of liquidity behavior across Arbitrum.

How Blockworks sources this data

All data is sourced via onchain indexers, custom models, and validated infrastructure to ensure accurate, timely analytics across every Arbitrum dashboard component