ArbitrumFinancials

Onchain metrics, activity and charts for Arbitrum.

Arbitrum: Network REV (Real Economic Value)

Network REV consists of transaction fees and timeboost tips

Arbitrum: Distribution of Network REV

Distribution of Network REV between stakeholders

Network REV

Real Economic Value is a standardized metric that tracks blockchain value accrual generated by user activity. REV consists of both in-protocol transaction fees and out-of-protocol tips that users pay for transaction execution, so it measures the monetary demand to transact onchain.

  • L1 Fee: Covers the cost of submitting L2 transactions to Ethereum mainnet L1. It fluctuates based on Ethereum mainnet's network congestion.
  • L2 Base Fee: The minimum fee required for a transaction to be included in a block, dependent on the Arbitrum's network congestion.
  • Timeboost Fee: MEV searchers bid for priority transaction inclusion in an second-bid auction. The Arbitrum DAO currently receives 97% of the fees.

Arbitrum: L1 Operator Payments

Fees to post transaction data to Ethereum

