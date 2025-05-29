What is Berachain?

Berachain is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain that merges Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility with a novel consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL). Instead of staking idle tokens, validators on Berachain stake active liquidity, creating tighter alignment between network security and ecosystem usage. The protocol also uses a unique tri-token model—$BERA, $BGT, and $HONEY—to separate utility, governance, and stable transaction value. This structure enables Berachain to incentivize participation at every layer of its DeFi-native economy.

About the Berachain Dashboard

Explore real-time Berachain analytics in one place with the Blockworks Berachain dashboard. It captures everything from transaction activity to contract deployment, token supply, fee dynamics, and validator gas usage. Built for researchers, investors, developers, and users alike, the dashboard is organized for clarity, filterable by day/week/month, and powered by live chain data. If you’re tracking adoption or analyzing the performance of the BERA token, this is your command center.

How can I use Berachain analytics?

The Berachain dashboard is split into three key areas: Financials, Onchain Activity, and Token Metrics. Each tab visualizes important insights based on chain-level data and standardized calculations.

Financials

Use the Financials tab to evaluate the economic performance of Berachain:

Network REV (Real Economic Value): Measures all on-chain fee revenue paid by users.

Application Revenue: Tracks protocol earnings by category, sourced from DeFiLlama.

Transaction Activity: Visualizes transaction volume and TPS across different time periods.

Stablecoin Supply: Monitors USDC and USDT balances circulating on Berachain.

These metrics help identify trends in usage, ecosystem growth, and capital movement.

Onchain Activity

This section reveals how users and developers interact with the chain:

Transaction Count: Compares successful vs reverted transactions over time.

Sustained TPS: Measures throughput of successful and failed transactions.

Contract TVL Changes: Shows capital movement across smart contracts.

Unique Active Addresses: Breaks down new vs returning wallet usage.

Contracts Deployed: Tracks developer activity and ecosystem buildout.

It’s a vital view into ecosystem health, user retention, and technical growth.

How sticky is user growth on Berachain?



The retention section offers rare insight into user stickiness. It tracks how many wallets stay active over multiple months after first interacting with the chain. While many chains see early drop-offs, Berachain’s transparent reporting on this metric helps set expectations around long-term user engagement—a key factor for evaluating organic adoption versus speculative surges.

What are Berachain’s tokenomics and vesting dynamics?

Berachain’s dashboard includes detailed metrics on both $BERA (the utility token) and $BGT (the governance token):

Supply Summary: View current market cap, FDV, and issued supply.

Vesting Schedules: See unlocks across investor, team, ecosystem, and community categories.

90-Day Inflation: Understand supply changes and token release pacing.

Category Holder Distribution: Monitor where token supply is concentrated across validators, EOAs, and contracts.

For analysts tracking unlock risk or assessing governance power distribution, these token analytics are essential.

How is Berachain data gathered?

Berachain analytics are powered by a mix of on-chain indexers (including DeFiLlama), RPC endpoints, and custom Blockworks Research models. All metrics are cross-validated and normalized to ensure consistency across chains.

What is Network REV in Berachain analytics?

Network REV (Real Economic Value) on Berachain represents the total fee revenue paid by users on-chain. Unlike other chains that include tips or MEV payments, Berachain’s REV currently only includes transaction fees—making it a clean benchmark of organic fee demand. It’s a useful lens for comparing monetization potential across ecosystems.

Why is on-chain activity important in Berachain analytics?

On-chain activity is the most reliable signal of real network usage. By tracking metrics like transaction counts, smart contract deployment, and unique wallet interactions, analysts can identify trends in ecosystem traction, app adoption, and user behavior. Combined with retention data, this offers a complete picture of Berachain’s growth curve.

What applications are most active on Berachain?

The dashboard captures protocol-level application revenue and contract-level TVL shifts, allowing users to track which apps are generating the most activity and capital flow. Whether you're looking at Berachain-native DEXs, lending platforms, or newer DeFi primitives, this section helps surface high-performing applications and emerging categories.

How can I track DEX activity on Berachain?

While not broken into a dedicated DEX tab, you can infer DEX health by cross-referencing:

Application Revenue from DeFiLlama

Gas Consumer breakdowns (e.g., SwapRouter02, OBRouter)

TVL by contract address

These metrics allow users to monitor liquidity, trading behavior, and infrastructure usage across major DEX protocols operating on Berachain.