Berachain: Distribution of REV

Distribution of transaction fees and MEV tips to stakeholders

Berachain Financials

Network REV (Real Economic Value) is the measure of user demand to transact and is the "top line" metric of a blockchain. It consists of all transaction fees and out-of-protocol tips (generally related to MEV) paid for transaction execution.

There are no out-of-protocol tipping mechanisms live on Berachain today, so the REV solely consists of in-protocol transaction fees.

Base Fees: The minimum fee required for a transaction to be included in a block as determind by the mechanism layed out in EIP-1559.

Priority Fees: An additional fee to incentivize validators to prioritize and execute transactions.

