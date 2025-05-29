Berachain Financials

Network REV (Real Economic Value) is the measure of user demand to transact and is the "top line" metric of a blockchain. It consists of all transaction fees and out-of-protocol tips (generally related to MEV) paid for transaction execution.

There are no out-of-protocol tipping mechanisms live on Berachain today, so the REV solely consists of in-protocol transaction fees.

Base Fees: The minimum fee required for a transaction to be included in a block as determind by the mechanism layed out in EIP-1559.

Priority Fees: An additional fee to incentivize validators to prioritize and execute transactions.