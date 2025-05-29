Ethereum ETF Tracker

Markets
24h Volume: $544.25M
|
Total Marketcap: $8.22B
Last update:
Issuer
Ticker
Type
Status
Price
M.Cap
AUM
Volume
|BlackRock
ETHA
|iShares Ethereum Trust
|Spot
Running
$19.84-2.65%
$3.51B
|$3.51B
|-
|-
|$3.59B
$14.65M
|$290.58M
|2024-01-25
|2024-08-07
|Grayscale
ETHE
|Grayscale Ethereum Trust (Re-File) Conversion
|Spot
Running
$21.73-2.73%
$3.39B
|$3.39B
|-
|-
|$3.46B
$3.04M
|$65.96M
|2024-01-01
|2024-06-18
|Fidelity
FETH
|Fidelity Ethereum Fund
|Spot
Running
$26.21-2.57%
$1.09B
|$1.09B
|-
|-
|$1.34B
$1.75M
|$45.91M
|2024-01-21
|2024-08-03
|VanEck
ETHV
|VanEck Ethereum ETF
|Spot
Running
$38.40-2.61%
$120.00M
|$120.00M
|-
|-
|$122.77M
$36.90K
|$1.42M
|2023-12-25
|2024-05-23
|ProShares
EETH
|ProShares Ether Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
$48.50-2.51%
$54.19M
|$54.19M
|-
|-
|$54.55M
$37.50K
|$1.82M
|-
|-
|21Shares US LLC
CETH
|21shares Core Ethereum ETF
|Spot
Running
$13.10-2.60%
$23.46M
|$23.46M
|-
|-
|$24.00M
$333.50K
|$4.37M
|-
|-
|VanEck
EFUT
|VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
|-
$19.63M
|$19.63M
|-
|-
|$19.67M
|-
|-
|-
|Ark Invest/ 21Shares
ARKZ
|ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
$28.00-2.42%
$6.71M
|$6.71M
|-
|450.00%
|$6.79M
$900.00
|$25.20K
|-
|-
|Bitwise
AETH
|Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
$39.79-2.75%
$4.18M
|$4.18M
|-
|-
|$4.19M
$8.20K
|$326.24K
|-
|-
|Direxion
|Direxion Bitcoin Ether Strategy ETF
|Futures
Pending
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grayscale
ETHG
|Grayscale Ethereum Futures ETF
|Futures
Pending
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ProShares
|ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF
|Futures
Pending
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ProShares
BETE
|ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
$70.90-2.52%
|-
|-
|-
|-
$200.00
|$14.18K
|-
|-
|Ark Invest/ 21Shares
ARKY
|Ark 21Shares Ethereum ETF
|Spot
Running
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2023-12-26
|2024-05-24
|Volatility Shares
ETHU
|Volatility Shares Ether Strategy ETF
|Futures
Pending
$64.63-5.26%
|-
|-
|-
|-
$2.02M
|$130.77M
|-
|-
|Kelly
EX
|Kelly Ethereum Ether Strategy ETF
|Futures
Pending
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bitwise
|Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Valkyrie
BTF
|Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
$13.50-2.88%
|-
|-
|-
|-
$28.40K
|$383.40K
|-
|-
|Bitwise
|Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Market Weight ETF
|Futures
Pending
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Roundhill
|Roundhill Ether Strategy ETF
|Futures
Pending
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Valkyrie
|Valkyrie Ethereum Strategy ETF
|Futures
Pending
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hashdex
|Hashdex Ethereum Nasdaq Ethereum ETF
|Spot
Pending
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2024-12-06
|2024-05-30
|Bitwise
BITW
|Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund
|Futures
Running
$61.32-2.64%
|-
|-
|-
|-
$35.40K
|$2.17M
|-
|-
|Invesco/Galaxy
SATO
|Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF
|Spot
Running
$17.62-4.06%
|-
|-
|-
|-
$2.20K
|$38.76K
|2023-12-23
|2024-07-05
|ProShares
BETH
|ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF
|Futures
Running
$84.27-2.31%
|-
|-
|-
|-
$5.50K
|$463.46K
|-
|-
What is an Ethereum ETF?
An Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a financial instrument designed to offer exposure to ETH, the native asset of the Ethereum blockchain network.
Similar to a bitcoin ETF, an Ethereum ETF enables investors to benefit (or lose) based on changes in the underlying market without actually buying the digital asset itself. Crypto ETFs are often positioned as a means for traditional investors to access the digital asset market but avoiding some of the inherent volatility, security and technical challenges.
What is the difference between ETH?
What is the difference between the digital asset ETH and an Ethereum ETF? Differences include the following:
- Ownership: Unlike a typical digital asset investor who holds their crypto in a wallet address, ETF investors own shares in the related fund. That fund may either hold spot digital assets or derivatives tied to that asset.
- Fees: Like other investment funds, an Ethereum ETF will be charged some form of management fee. By contrast, an ETH holder only pays a fee — also known as “gas” when conducting a transaction on the Ethereum network.
- Trading: Ethereum ETFs are subject to the same trading day restrictions as other investment products. That means Monday thru Friday, instead of the 24/7 cycle typically experienced in the crypto market.
Today, there is one type of Ethereum ETF available in the US market. This is the Ethereum futures ETF, which offers financial exposure to ETH futures. The first of these products were listed in the US in October 2023.
Other companies are trying to create and launch spot Ethereum ETFs as part of a broader push for mainstream adoption. These include Grayscale Investments, a US-based asset management firm.
To date, the SEC has not granted approval to a spot Ethereum ETF.