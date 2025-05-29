Ethereum ETF Tracker

24h Volume: $544.25M

|

Total Marketcap: $8.22B

Last update:

Issuer

Ticker

Type

Status

Price

M.Cap

AUM

Volume

BlackRock

ETHA

Spot

Running

$19.84-2.65%

$3.51B

$3.59B

$14.65M

Grayscale

ETHE

Spot

Running

$21.73-2.73%

$3.39B

$3.46B

$3.04M

Fidelity

FETH

Spot

Running

$26.21-2.57%

$1.09B

$1.34B

$1.75M

VanEck

ETHV

Spot

Running

$38.40-2.61%

$120.00M

$122.77M

$36.90K

ProShares

EETH

Futures

Running

$48.50-2.51%

$54.19M

$54.55M

$37.50K

21Shares US LLC

CETH

Spot

Running

$13.10-2.60%

$23.46M

$24.00M

$333.50K

VanEck

EFUT

Futures

Running

-

$19.63M

$19.67M

Ark Invest/ 21Shares

ARKZ

Futures

Running

$28.00-2.42%

$6.71M

$6.79M

$900.00

Bitwise

AETH

Futures

Running

$39.79-2.75%

$4.18M

$4.19M

$8.20K

Direxion

Futures

Pending

-

-

Grayscale

ETHG

Futures

Pending

-

-

ProShares

Futures

Pending

-

-

ProShares

BETE

Futures

Running

$70.90-2.52%

-

$200.00

Ark Invest/ 21Shares

ARKY

Spot

Running

-

-

Volatility Shares

ETHU

Futures

Pending

$64.63-5.26%

-

$2.02M

Kelly

EX

Futures

Pending

-

-

Bitwise

Futures

Running

-

-

Valkyrie

BTF

Futures

Running

$13.50-2.88%

-

$28.40K

Bitwise

Futures

Pending

-

-

Roundhill

Futures

Pending

-

-

Valkyrie

Futures

Pending

-

-

Hashdex

Spot

Pending

-

-

Bitwise

BITW

Futures

Running

$61.32-2.64%

-

$35.40K

Invesco/Galaxy

SATO

Spot

Running

$17.62-4.06%

-

$2.20K

ProShares

BETH

Futures

Running

$84.27-2.31%

-

$5.50K

What is an Ethereum ETF?

An Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a financial instrument designed to offer exposure to ETH, the native asset of the Ethereum blockchain network.

Similar to a bitcoin ETF, an Ethereum ETF enables investors to benefit (or lose) based on changes in the underlying market without actually buying the digital asset itself. Crypto ETFs are often positioned as a means for traditional investors to access the digital asset market but avoiding some of the inherent volatility, security and technical challenges. 

What is the difference between ETH?

What is the difference between the digital asset ETH and an Ethereum ETF? Differences include the following:

  • Ownership: Unlike a typical digital asset investor who holds their crypto in a wallet address, ETF investors own shares in the related fund. That fund may either hold spot digital assets or derivatives tied to that asset.
  • Fees: Like other investment funds, an Ethereum ETF will be charged some form of management fee. By contrast, an ETH holder only pays a fee — also known as “gas” when conducting a transaction on the Ethereum network.
  • Trading: Ethereum ETFs are subject to the same trading day restrictions as other investment products. That means Monday thru Friday, instead of the 24/7 cycle typically experienced in the crypto market. 

Today, there is one type of Ethereum ETF available in the US market. This is the Ethereum futures ETF, which offers financial exposure to ETH futures. The first of these products were listed in the US in October 2023. 

Other companies are trying to create and launch spot Ethereum ETFs as part of a broader push for mainstream adoption. These include Grayscale Investments, a US-based asset management firm. 

To date, the SEC has not granted approval to a spot Ethereum ETF. 

latest etf news

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

ethereum etf in the news