The Superchain is a network of blockchains and platforms built on a common standard codebase that share security, governance, and values. Today, the Superchain consists of OP Mainnet, Base, Zora, Mode, and many other chains.

The Optimism Collective is the governance body that exists to grow the Superchain. It generates revenue through the operation of OP Mainnet, which returns 100% of gross profit to the Collective, and through the Optimism Collective Fee Split paid by chains within the Superchain.

The Fee Split is a revenue share agreement with the member chains to contribute the greater of 2.5% of total sequencer revenue (Network REV) or 15% of net onchain sequencer revenue (Network REV less L1 Operator Payments) to the Collective.

None of this revenue has been used to date, and it is currently not allocated to any specific programs. The Optimism Collective relies on a bicameral governance system that includes OP Token Holders and appointed Citizens.