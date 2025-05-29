What is OP Superchain?

The Superchain is a collective framework of Ethereum Layer 2 chains built on the OP Stack. It includes Base, Optimism, Zora, and Mode—each interoperable yet distinct in purpose, audience, and economics. The Superchain achieves scalability, affordability, and composability at scale while maintaining the shared infrastructure and security guarantees of Ethereum.

Though each chain is sovereign, Superchain members benefit from shared upgrades, ecosystem alignment, and cross-rollup application potential.

About the Superchain dashboard

Our Superchain dashboard assembles granular data from across Base, Optimism, Zora, and Mode into one unified analytics interface. Here you'll find real-time insights into transaction throughput, network fees, blob usage, and user activity, this dashboard offers a full-spectrum view of L2 adoption across the OP Stack ecosystem. This dashboard provides high-level overviews and in-depth sector analysis for a wide range of users, including researchers, traders, developers, and network participants.

How can I use these Superchain analytics?

The OP Superchain dashboard has two primary sections: Financials and Onchain Activity.

Financials

Network REV: Tracks total in-protocol fees paid across each chain

Operator payments: Costs incurred when posting data to Ethereum

Gross profit and net income: Chain-specific surplus after infrastructure costs

Gas usage by account: Identify high-frequency actors and trading bots

TVL and stablecoin metrics: Network capital and liquidity footprint

Onchain Activity

Transaction count and TPS: Daily activity across chains

Unique active addresses: User engagement by day or segment

Retention analysis: How sticky each chain’s users are over time

Sector usage: Breaks down activity by application type (e.g., wallets, DeFi, NFTs, AI)

Blob usage: Post–EIP-4844 scaling via data blobs

Charts support daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly views.

How is Superchain data gathered?

Superchain analytics are compiled using data from individual L2 rollups and processed through a blend of several trusted sources. We use indexed data from Dune, DefiLlama, and L2Beat to capture historical trends, protocol-level metrics, and financial breakdowns. RPC endpoints from Base, Optimism, Zora, and Mode let us ingest raw, real-time on-chain activity directly from the networks themselves.

We also use proprietary modeling by Blockworks Research to calculate standardized metrics like Network REV, tokenholder income, and operator costs. All metrics are normalized to ensure consistency across chains, enabling clean, apples-to-apples comparisons throughout the dashboard.

What is Network REV in Superchain analytics?

Network REV (Real Economic Value) is a key revenue benchmark representing all in-protocol fees paid by users. That includes Ethereum settlement costs (L1 fees), the minimum cost per transaction on each rollup (L2 base fees), and optional surcharges for faster inclusion (L2 priority fees).

Unlike chains with out-of-protocol tips, Superchain’s networks all follow a consistent fee model. This makes REV highly measurable and allows us to treat it as a proxy for true user demand.

What is Token Holder Net income?

Token Holder Net Income captures the portion of Network REV that flows back to token holders (e.g., OP token stakers) after infrastructure expenses and sequencer cost-sharing. It's a metric that reflects whether value accrues to participants or is absorbed by operating costs.

Chains like Mode share sequencer profits with developers, while Optimism directs a portion of income to the Optimism Collective. Our dashboard breaks these flows out explicitly.

Why is on-chain activity important in Superchain analytics?

Activity metrics like daily transactions, sector usage, and active wallets offer early signals on user engagement, congestion, and application momentum. Onchain activity is often a better real-time signal than price when it comes to evaluating things like adoption, app traction, scaling, and user stickiness. Our dashboard also visualizes user retention and blob utilization, giving visibility into EIP-4844 scaling effects and rollup efficiency.



What applications are most active on Superchain?

Application usage is dominated by wallets, EOAs, and financial protocols, though memecoins, bots, and NFT traffic surge episodically. Base remains the most trafficked chain in terms of bots, trading routers, and gas consumption. Our sector breakdowns show where developer activity is focused by highlighting the proportion of usage for AI, gaming, bridge contracts, and unlabeled deployments. This information allows analysts to pinpoint areas of concentrated developer activity.

How can I track DEX activity on Superchain?

Each rollup's DEX activity is reflected in transaction counts and top gas consumers. Base has seen the majority of recent active trading, with gas usage driven higher by notable deployments such as the Uniswap and Banana Gun routers. While our OP Superchain dashboard doesn’t segment DEX volume by pair, it does allow you to pinpoint where trading is most dense and which contracts drive the most demand.