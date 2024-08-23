Ether ETF

Forward Guidance Newsletter

One month in the books for US spot ETH ETFs

Plus, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would cut interest rates at its next policy-setting meeting in September

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Finance

BlackRock spot ether ETF decision delayed by SEC

The delay was largely expected after the SEC also delayed Fidelity’s proposal

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC will ‘apply precedent’ when making decision on spot ether ETFs: Peirce

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce noted that the agency doesn’t plan to face another court case to approve such products

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

BlackRock appears set to propose a spot ether ETF

A filing for an iShares Ethereum Trust appeared on Delaware’s state website Thursday

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Bloomberg Analyst: The Bitcoin Supercycle Is Here | Mike McGlone

Mike McGlone discusses the incoming Bitcoin supercycle while postulating on a world post-gold and the outlook for an Ethereum ETF.

Finance

Kryptoin Files to Launch Ethereum ETF

Proposed fund is similar to planned offerings revealed by VanEck and WisdomTree in May.

by Ben Strack /

