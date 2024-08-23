Ether ETF
Plus, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would cut interest rates at its next policy-setting meeting in September
by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
The delay was largely expected after the SEC also delayed Fidelity’s proposal
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce noted that the agency doesn’t plan to face another court case to approve such products
A filing for an iShares Ethereum Trust appeared on Delaware’s state website Thursday
Mike McGlone discusses the incoming Bitcoin supercycle while postulating on a world post-gold and the outlook for an Ethereum ETF.
Proposed fund is similar to planned offerings revealed by VanEck and WisdomTree in May.