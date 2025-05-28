Katherine Ross

Katherine Ross

Katherine is a news editor based in Austin. She worked as a senior producer and correspondent at TheStreet prior to joining Blockworks. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree with a focus on journalism from Sarah Lawrence. Contact Katherine via email at [email protected].

recent news by Katherine Ross

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Cantor’s Bitcoin financing business announces first transactions

Maple said it closed its first tranche of bitcoin-backed financing through Cantor’s new Bitcoin financing business on Tuesday

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

'Memecoins are an onramp to crypto': Gemini Report

Gemini’s State of Crypto report found that memecoins and a friendlier US are helping to drive crypto adoption globally

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Coinbase could become the 'Amazon of crypto'

Bitwise’s Ryan Rasmussen thinks Coinbase could be eyeing Circle, Securitize, Chainalysis and Alchemy as it mulls more acquisitions

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Can DePINs offer a 'lower barrier to entry' than stablecoins?

With the success of RWAs and stablecoins, DePINs could onboard the next wave of crypto users

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Are stablecoins crypto's AWS moment?

Halliday CEO Griffin Dunaif said that there may be smaller margins on stablecoins, but lots of potential in the services around them

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

SEC sues Unicoin and executives for violating securities laws

The SEC filed the suit on Tuesday night, alleging that some Unicoin executives made “false and misleading statements” and violated securities laws

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

VanEck plots launch of Avalanche-focused PurposeBuilt fund

VanEck’s Pranav Kanade told Blockworks that it doesn’t plan to launch a similar fund for other ecosystems at this time

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How 3 projects show the rise of consumer crypto

Blockworks Research also thinks that net new assets (NNAs) are a metric to keep an eye on

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto M&A picks up in May

Crypto M&A is on the rise, with a handful of acquisitions announced just last week

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

DOJ moves forward with trial for Tornado Cash's Roman Storm

Roman Storm could face a trial starting in July

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Ledn's demand is 'exploding': Executive

Ledn’s Mauricio Di Bartolomeo explained how this cycle’s been different for the lender

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Squads unveils stablecoin account for businesses

Squads CEO Stepan Simkin explained why the firm launched Altitude and how he’s thinking about stablecoins

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Morph, Bitget’s L2, is stymied by founder disputes, lavish spending and power struggles: Sources

Blockworks spoke with a dozen current and former employees about the problems that have plagued Bitget’s blockchain, Morph

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Perpl raises $9.25M from Dragonfly to build on Monad

Perpl, a perps DEX, plans to launch testnet by the end of this year

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How RWAs have matured this cycle

Apollo’s Christine Moy explained how the “velocity” of innovation in crypto has led to the evolution of RWAs

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

'No brainer' to expand into US: OKX US CEO

Roshan Robert told Blockworks that OKX brought him on back in September to plan out its US expansion

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

What Stripe's new Stablecoin Financial Accounts mean for adoption

Stripe announced Stablecoin Financial Accounts, which will allow businesses to have “stablecoin-powered accounts”

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessFinance

Coinbase to acquire Deribit in $2.9B deal

The deal is made up of $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Why altcoin seasons may not be coming back

Altcoin season may be on a permanent pause as the market matures and paths grow more selective

by Katherine Ross /