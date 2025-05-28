Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults
Maple said it closed its first tranche of bitcoin-backed financing through Cantor’s new Bitcoin financing business on Tuesday
Gemini’s State of Crypto report found that memecoins and a friendlier US are helping to drive crypto adoption globally
Bitwise’s Ryan Rasmussen thinks Coinbase could be eyeing Circle, Securitize, Chainalysis and Alchemy as it mulls more acquisitions
With the success of RWAs and stablecoins, DePINs could onboard the next wave of crypto users
Halliday CEO Griffin Dunaif said that there may be smaller margins on stablecoins, but lots of potential in the services around them
The SEC filed the suit on Tuesday night, alleging that some Unicoin executives made “false and misleading statements” and violated securities laws
VanEck’s Pranav Kanade told Blockworks that it doesn’t plan to launch a similar fund for other ecosystems at this time
Blockworks Research also thinks that net new assets (NNAs) are a metric to keep an eye on
Crypto M&A is on the rise, with a handful of acquisitions announced just last week
Roman Storm could face a trial starting in July
Ledn’s Mauricio Di Bartolomeo explained how this cycle’s been different for the lender
Squads CEO Stepan Simkin explained why the firm launched Altitude and how he’s thinking about stablecoins
Blockworks spoke with a dozen current and former employees about the problems that have plagued Bitget’s blockchain, Morph
Perpl, a perps DEX, plans to launch testnet by the end of this year
Apollo’s Christine Moy explained how the “velocity” of innovation in crypto has led to the evolution of RWAs
Roshan Robert told Blockworks that OKX brought him on back in September to plan out its US expansion
Stripe announced Stablecoin Financial Accounts, which will allow businesses to have “stablecoin-powered accounts”
The deal is made up of $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock
Altcoin season may be on a permanent pause as the market matures and paths grow more selective