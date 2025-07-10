Pump.fun acquires wallet tracker Kolscan

The acquisition is Pump.fun’s first, and comes just days before its planned ICO

by Katherine Ross&Jack Kubinec /
article-image

wacomka/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Pump.fun announced its first acquisition on Thursday. 

It acquired Kolscan, a wallet tracker that “monitors the activities of top onchain traders. it provides realtime transactions, token PnL, and a leaderboard ranking their performance,” according to a post on X.

Kolscan said that the two will be “able to deliver a better experience and work on totally new projects at the intersection of social media and onchain trading.”

Pump.fun said in its ICO announcement that it plans to “kill Facebook, TikTok and Twitch.”

Read more: Pump.fun plans $1B token sale at $4B valuation: Sources

“For those reasons, we believe that products that provide social insights/tools and gamify the trading experience are key to growing our ecosystem,” pump.fun co-founder Alon Cohen said in a post. He previously teased a pump.fun acquisition. 

The new product could also cause more users to trade tokens on pump.fun’s frontend rather than going to third-party platforms to trade.

Kolscan is pump.fun’s first acquisition and comes just days before its planned ICO, which will take place on Saturday, July 12. 

According to the tokenomics, 33% of PUMP will be sold in the ICO, while 13% was allocated to existing investors. In total, the fully diluted value is around $4 billion. 

Blockworks previously reported that it plans a 25% revenue share with token holders, according to sources.

This is a developing story.

