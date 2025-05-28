Empire Newsletter

There are a total of 319 articles associated with Empire Newsletter.

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

‘Memecoins are an onramp to crypto’: Gemini Report

Gemini’s State of Crypto report found that memecoins and a friendlier US are helping to drive crypto adoption globally

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Coinbase could become the ‘Amazon of crypto’

Bitwise’s Ryan Rasmussen thinks Coinbase could be eyeing Circle, Securitize, Chainalysis and Alchemy as it mulls more acquisitions

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Can DePINs offer a ‘lower barrier to entry’ than stablecoins?

With the success of RWAs and stablecoins, DePINs could onboard the next wave of crypto users

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Are stablecoins crypto’s AWS moment?

Halliday CEO Griffin Dunaif said that there may be smaller margins on stablecoins, but lots of potential in the services around them

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

SEC sues Unicoin and executives for violating securities laws

The SEC filed the suit on Tuesday night, alleging that some Unicoin executives made “false and misleading statements” and violated securities laws

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

VanEck plots launch of Avalanche-focused PurposeBuilt fund

VanEck’s Pranav Kanade told Blockworks that it doesn’t plan to launch a similar fund for other ecosystems at this time

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How 3 projects show the rise of consumer crypto

Blockworks Research also thinks that net new assets (NNAs) are a metric to keep an eye on

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto M&A picks up in May

Crypto M&A is on the rise, with a handful of acquisitions announced just last week

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

DOJ moves forward with trial for Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm

Roman Storm could face a trial starting in July

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Ledn’s demand is ‘exploding’: Executive

Ledn’s Mauricio Di Bartolomeo explained how this cycle’s been different for the lender

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Squads unveils stablecoin account for businesses

Squads CEO Stepan Simkin explained why the firm launched Altitude and how he’s thinking about stablecoins

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Perpl raises $9.25M from Dragonfly to build on Monad

Perpl, a perps DEX, plans to launch testnet by the end of this year

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How RWAs have matured this cycle

Apollo’s Christine Moy explained how the “velocity” of innovation in crypto has led to the evolution of RWAs

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

‘No brainer’ to expand into US: OKX US CEO

Roshan Robert told Blockworks that OKX brought him on back in September to plan out its US expansion

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

What Stripe’s new Stablecoin Financial Accounts mean for adoption

Stripe announced Stablecoin Financial Accounts, which will allow businesses to have “stablecoin-powered accounts”

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Why altcoin seasons may not be coming back

Altcoin season may be on a permanent pause as the market matures and paths grow more selective

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

IntoTheBlock and Trident announce merger, raise $25M for new firm

Sentora aims to create an ecosystem focused on institutional investors’ DeFi needs

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How Ripple built up ‘social value’: Arca CIO

Ripple is eyeing ways to boost its financial profile, on top of social usefulness

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Kraken thwarts hacker’s ill-intentioned job application

Kraken’s chief security officer Nick Percoco said the exchange turned the tables on a North Korean hacker

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How Unto plans to compete with Solana

Unto’s Will Yoo and Liam Heeger spoke to the Empire newsletter about their raise and how they plan to build Thru

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Sygnum sees a 400% increase in average annual trading volume growth since 2020

Néstor Palao spoke to Blockworks about the trends he’s seeing in crypto projects

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin continues to have ‘positive skewness to its volatility’: BlackRock’s Cohen

BlackRock’s Samara Cohen said that this is an “important moment to play out” for bitcoin on the Empire podcast

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

What Nexo’s move back to the US means for crypto lending

Nexo announced it’s moving back to the US, in a move that could be positive for crypto overall

by Katherine Ross /

