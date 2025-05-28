Opinion

There are a total of 460 articles associated with Opinion.

OpinionThe Drop

Opinion: We need more single-player crypto games

Single-player and mobile games can still offer robust in-game economies for players

by Kate Irwin /
OpinionThe Breakdown

Breaking the law can be productive (for everyone)

Cash enables law evasion at a small scale and crypto enables it on a large scale

by Byron Gilliam /
Lightspeed NewsletterOpinion

The rise of vibe coding on Solana

Vibe coders are shipping faster than you think

by Jeff Albus /
0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Ethereum smart wallet mode panic, unpacked

The new Pectra feature enables smart account delegation where the benefits should outweigh the risks

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Decentralization on a deadline

A new policy framework says decentralization should be judged by control — not vibes

by Macauley Peterson /
Forward Guidance NewsletterOpinion

Trump is telling you to sell US assets

It might be time to get out of US-denominated assets, writes Forward Guidance

by Felix Jauvin /
Empire NewsletterOpinion

Can content coins avoid ‘speculative destruction?’

Blockworks managing editor Michael McSweeney and news editor Katherine Ross give their thoughts on content coins and their viability.

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
OpinionThe Drop

Coinbase’s Jesse Pollak calls for ‘better OnlyFans on Base,’ apologizes for post about ‘pimping’

While the head of Base may support legal sex work, Coinbase policies prohibit said workers from using its exchange.

by Kate Irwin /
Opinion

Unless Web3 changes, the ‘next billion users’ are never coming

For Web3 to thrive, fees have got to go

by Steve Gerbino /
Opinion

MiCA compliance will drive Europe into a crypto consolidation frenzy

The MiCA era will reward the prepared and punish the rest

by Delphine Forma /
Opinion

Big Tech can’t own AI’s future if we decentralize it first

AI’s future shouldn’t be decided by a handful of tech giants

by Zac Cheah /
Opinion

Chair Gensler’s anti-innovation crypto crusade must end

Crypto needs clarity, not crackdowns, from the SEC

by Marisa Coppel /
Opinion

Bitcoiners who value sovereignty should also defend reproductive rights

True sovereignty isn’t just about financial freedom

by Elena Giralt /
Opinion

Bitcoin belongs on Broadway?

It’s a play, it’s a musical, it’s a satire, it’s a comedy — it’s Bitcoin’s first time on the small stage

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Opinion

Forget polls — crypto-based opinion markets are the future of collective wisdom

Betting on opinions will make sentiment analysis more valuable and honest

by Carl Vogel /
Opinion

The fatal errors plaguing the internet, and how we can fix them

Trust is killing the internet, but decentralization could save it

by Billy Luedtke /
Opinion

Bitcoin will lead the future of capital markets

The network’s programmability and security will shape the future of tokenized finance

by Jesse Knutson /
Opinion

Want cheaper and safer interoperability? Drop traditional bridges

It’s time to stop burning cash on broken bridges

by Knut Vinger&Alexander Kjeldaas&Anton Roos /
Opinion

DeFi’s slow infrastructure is holding back mass adoption

DeFi won’t survive without speed, liquidity and cross-chain agility

by Ran Yi /
Opinion

The SEC has been wrong about ‘crypto asset securities’ all along

Crypto tokens were never securities, and the SEC’s backtrack proves it

by Amanda Tuminelli&Jake Chervinsky /
Opinion

We are all Satoshi Nakamoto — except Peter Todd

Has Satoshi Nakamoto been here the whole time, working on Bitcoin Core?

by David Canellis /
Opinion

Decentralization maximalism is dead. Long live permissionless maxis.

Decentralization is still a core tenet of crypto, even if it’s not exactly pragmatic these days

by David Canellis /
Opinion

Political candidates can no longer ignore crypto voters

Both parties now embrace pro-crypto policies to win voters

by Kristin Smith /
Opinion

Crypto is becoming the same broken system it promised to fix

The Web3 community is stacking bricks when it should be building bridges

by Adrien Stern /

