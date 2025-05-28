Opinion
There are a total of 460 articles associated with Opinion.
Single-player and mobile games can still offer robust in-game economies for players
Cash enables law evasion at a small scale and crypto enables it on a large scale
Vibe coders are shipping faster than you think
The new Pectra feature enables smart account delegation where the benefits should outweigh the risks
A new policy framework says decentralization should be judged by control — not vibes
It might be time to get out of US-denominated assets, writes Forward Guidance
Blockworks managing editor Michael McSweeney and news editor Katherine Ross give their thoughts on content coins and their viability.
While the head of Base may support legal sex work, Coinbase policies prohibit said workers from using its exchange.
For Web3 to thrive, fees have got to go
The MiCA era will reward the prepared and punish the rest
AI’s future shouldn’t be decided by a handful of tech giants
Crypto needs clarity, not crackdowns, from the SEC
True sovereignty isn’t just about financial freedom
It’s a play, it’s a musical, it’s a satire, it’s a comedy — it’s Bitcoin’s first time on the small stage
Betting on opinions will make sentiment analysis more valuable and honest
Trust is killing the internet, but decentralization could save it
The network’s programmability and security will shape the future of tokenized finance
It’s time to stop burning cash on broken bridges
DeFi won’t survive without speed, liquidity and cross-chain agility
Crypto tokens were never securities, and the SEC’s backtrack proves it
Has Satoshi Nakamoto been here the whole time, working on Bitcoin Core?
Decentralization is still a core tenet of crypto, even if it’s not exactly pragmatic these days
Both parties now embrace pro-crypto policies to win voters
The Web3 community is stacking bricks when it should be building bridges