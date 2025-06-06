What Mark Cuban still misses about Bitcoin

Bitcoin needs a price, but its magic runs deeper

OPINION
by David Canellis /
article-image

Mark Cuban | Gage Skidmore/"Mark Cuban (32495947427)" (CC license)

share

This is a segment from the Supply Shock newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

It’s nice to imagine a world where the price of bitcoin didn’t matter. Sadly, it can never be so.

Perhaps in a vacuum, maybe, in an alternate dimension where human brains are hardwired — like an ASIC miner — to only ever transact in bitcoin and nothing else. Not with shells, gold or livestock. Only bitcoin and barter, forever.

Hyperbitcoinization or bust.

In boring reality, bitcoin needs reference points. The ones we currently have may well be trending to zero, but Bitcoin could never fulfill its true calling — payments and storing value — without knowing exactly how much it’s worth relative to something else at any given moment.

Tracking exchange rates quickly turns into an obsession, and for good reason: That’s how fortunes are made. 

Few know that better than Mark Cuban, my muse for today’s retrospective.

Money Is Speech

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

It’s been eight years exactly since this banger tweet about Bitcoin from the former majority Mavs owner Cuban:

“I think it’s in a bubble. I just don’t know when or how much it corrects. When everyone is bragging about how easy they are making $=bubble.”

It was June 2017, and bitcoin had been rallying for about six months straight to cap off a 10x run over two years — from $250 to $2,800 around the time of Cuban’s post.

Bitcoin would push 600% higher over the next six months until the cycle’s peak in December, before retracing by more than 80% across the following year.

Was that a bubble? It really depends on how loose your definition is, but for what it’s worth, bitcoin never returned to $2,800 again after Cuban’s post.

So, anyone who bought bitcoin as he sent that tweet would have never lost money, and would today be up by 3,600%.

Loading Tweet..
Nods in Jack Nicholson: “Unless everyone drops fiat, no one drops fiat.”

Cuban’s opinion about bitcoin and crypto has indeed evolved over time — the same guy who said “I’d rather have bananas than bitcoin” in October 2019 (when bitcoin was at $8,000) has more recently said “btc is probably a better buy right now” over stocks, even amid the buyback craze and with bitcoin at $84,000.

It’s not totally fair to surmise Cuban’s personal views from just his tweets and media spots. But I’ll do it anyway.

Cuban’s tendency is to consume Bitcoin through the very narrow lens of prices and profits, and he has certainly agreed with bitcoin’s potential as a store of value, even if it’s really a euphemism for “number go up.”

His most telling tweet is this, from August 2021, peak bull market: “BTC is a great SOV. Far better than gold. I own a bunch. But it is what it is. It doesn’t have all the special powers Maxis try to assign to it.”

Calling it now: If Bitcoinization is anything like the Apocalypse — 15 signs and all — then let the moment Cuban finally sees the magic of Bitcoin, beyond its price, be undeniable.

— David

A Historian’s View

To pull a quote from Harry Suddock, when it comes to Bitcoin — “price is the product,” but I’ll add my own twist. It’s also the marketing.

Since David has regaled us with a tale of just how late Mark Cuban has been to Bitcoin, I thought it would be nice to provide a reminder that we’re still early.

Take this quote from Zooko Wilcox, written 14 years ago:

An off-the-cuff remark from a renowned cypherpunk (with his own fascinating crypto story), it’s a 14-year-old observation that rings true today.

It makes you wonder how high the price will be when the number of economists supporting BTC is over 10%.

— Rizzo

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

REPORT_Template.png

Research

Sonic Ecosystem Apps: How Incentives Propel DeFi Leaders

The Sonic blockchain is leveraging redesigned airdrop incentives and its FeeM program to propel DeFi activity and attract institutional capital, setting the stage for ecosystem growth. Within this environment, leading protocols Shadow Exchange and Silo are poised to asymmetrically benefit due to innovative features and favorable valuations, despite facing ecosystem dependency and competitive pressures. This positions them as compelling, potentially shorter-term, investment opportunities contingent on Sonic's sustained success.

by Daniel Shapiro

/

news

article-image

0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Crypto needs to fix token holder protections

Tokens still suffer from a lack of transparency

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Sponsored

SKALE Labs launches FAIR, world’s first MEV-resistant L1 built for AI and DeFi

The blockchain creates a fair environment where AI agents and users can access deep liquidity without MEV or other forms of value extraction

article-image

AnalysisSupply Shock

Before Bitcoin: Digital gold in the ’90s was interesting, until it wasn’t

E-gold reached $2 billion annual volume at its 2006 peak

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessMarkets

Circle hits $75 per share in first-day pop on NYSE

After upping its offer multiple times, Circle is finally trading on the NYSE

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

What to expect when Circle’s stock goes public

Circle goes public on the NYSE Thursday — here’s what to expect

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Sponsored

WalletConnect ecosystem update: Growth, milestones, and what’s next

WalletConnect is the default for secure, scalable onchain interaction — but this isn’t a peak, it’s the launchpad