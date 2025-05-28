The final company of the Magnificent 7 is set to report its Q1 earnings today after the close
After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway
Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology
Bitcoin may have traded like a safe haven asset Wednesday, but analysts warn the trend may not last
Bitcoin has broken its previous price record of $109,026 set on Jan. 19, 2025
Despite continued disagreements within the GOP about the extent of the spending cuts, Trump said the House is unified
The Republican-sponsored GENIUS Act has passed a key procedural vote in the US Senate.
A downgrade from Moody’s had US Treasury yields on the rise, but history says the volatility should be short-lived
Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments
Mersinger’s final day at the CFTC will be May 30
Higher inflation historically lags behind tariff implementation, so don’t celebrate just yet
An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front
However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months.
Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair Bryan Steil called for a “roundtable” discussion in lieu of a formal hearing
Big Tech pulled US indexes back into the green Thursday, as investors waited for two more Mag 7 first-quarter reports after the bell
Investors are still waiting for more concrete signs that the US is working on trade deals with other countries
Some GOP members have indicated they will hold out on passing a bill that doesn’t include some key provisions
General Motors reported a decline in net income and withdrew its previous 2025 guidance
Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple are slated to report Q1 earnings this week, and we’re watching one especially closely
The discussion draft is expected to be released by the end of the month