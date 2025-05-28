Casey Wagner

​​Casey Wagner is a Senior Reporter based in New York. Casey covers crypto regulation, markets and central banks. Prior to joining Blockworks, she reported on macroeconomics at Bloomberg News. She graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in Media Studies. Contact Casey via email at [email protected]

recent news by Casey Wagner

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Nvidia earnings in the spotlight

The final company of the Magnificent 7 is set to report its Q1 earnings today after the close

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Eric Adams crypto summit features all-day open bar and BitLicense criticism

Crypto industry members and city officials gathered to talk about how the city can leverage crypto and blockchain technology

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US stocks slipped while bitcoin rallied on higher Treasury yields

Bitcoin may have traded like a safe haven asset Wednesday, but analysts warn the trend may not last

Markets

Bitcoin hits new all-time high above $109,000

Bitcoin has broken its previous price record of $109,026 set on Jan. 19, 2025

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Trump heads to House to push “big, beautiful” tax bill

Despite continued disagreements within the GOP about the extent of the spending cuts, Trump said the House is unified

Policy

Senate advances stablecoin bill in cloture vote redo

The Republican-sponsored GENIUS Act has passed a key procedural vote in the US Senate. 

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities, bitcoin par losses while yields rise on deficit fears

A downgrade from Moody’s had US Treasury yields on the rise, but history says the volatility should be short-lived

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Big Tech stocks extend rally on Chinese tariff pause

Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments

PeoplePolicy

CFTC’s Summer Mersinger to take helm of Blockchain Association

Mersinger’s final day at the CFTC will be May 30

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Inflation in April rose less than expected, but tariff impact remains to be seen

Higher inflation historically lags behind tariff implementation, so don’t celebrate just yet

MarketsPolicy

Bitcoin approaches all-time high on tariff news, but headwinds remain

An improving outlook on tariffs is positive for cryptocurrencies, but a sustained rally is going to take movement on the regulatory front

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Fed holds rates, cites increased risk of setbacks in the labor market, inflation

However, they noted there’s now an increased risk that unemployment and inflation will rise in the coming months. 

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Rep. Waters blocks joint House crypto hearing, cites Trump conflict of interest

Digital Assets Subcommittee Chair Bryan Steil called for a “roundtable” discussion in lieu of a formal hearing

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Meta, Microsoft earnings beat send stocks higher

Big Tech pulled US indexes back into the green Thursday, as investors waited for two more Mag 7 first-quarter reports after the bell

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US economy shrank in first 3 months of the year as fears of tariff impact grow

Investors are still waiting for more concrete signs that the US is working on trade deals with other countries

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Republicans aren’t on the same page about Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ tax bill

Some GOP members have indicated they will hold out on passing a bill that doesn’t include some key provisions

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Trump’s auto tariff reprieve does little to help GM stock after earnings release

General Motors reported a decline in net income and withdrew its previous 2025 guidance

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US equities dip as investors wait for trade deal updates, Mag 7 earnings

Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple are slated to report Q1 earnings this week, and we’re watching one especially closely

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

House prepares second stab at a crypto market structure bill

The discussion draft is expected to be released by the end of the month

