Government shutdown could delay new crypto ETF approval

Should Congress not pass a budget, the SEC will be operating with a skeleton staff starting Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

shuttersv/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

With Democrats and Republicans still at odds over how to fund the federal government and only hours to go before a shutdown, it’s looking like new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds will face an additional hurdle. 

The US Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs earlier this month, establishing set guidelines to replace the case-by-case approval process previously used with bitcoin and ETH ETFs. 

The standards mean things can move much faster, but if Congress cannot pass a budget before midnight on Tuesday, a significant portion of the SEC — including the division responsible for approving new ETF listings — is set to pause most operations. 

“Things won’t be approved if the government shuts down,” Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

A person familiar with the matter who spoke with Blockworks on the condition of anonymity added that actions like listing approvals are very unlikely to happen during a shutdown when agency staff is limited. 

The SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets and the Division of Examinations “will not be able to review pending filings, consider new or pending applications or registrations, provide interpretive advice, or issue no-action letters,” the SEC said in its operations plan for a government shutdown. 

An “extremely limited number” of SEC staff will be monitoring emergency email addresses and phone lines for each commission division, the guidance added. 

A representative from the SEC declined to comment beyond the guidance. 

While a shutdown may delay the listing date for new crypto investment vehicles, any hold-up will be temporary, Jason Allegrante, chief legal and compliance officer at Fireblocks, told Blockworks. 

“The SEC might hit pause on non-essential work, which could delay decisions, but it doesn’t change the fact that the demand for these products isn’t going away,” Allegrante added. “Once the lights are back on in DC, I expect them to pick up right where they left off because crypto will keep moving forward.”

Speaking from the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon, President Trump said that the federal government is “probably” headed to a shutdown.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Institutional Staking Landscape

Institutional staking providers specialize in offering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for organizations, asset managers, and individuals who wish to stake large volumes of digital assets. Staking-as-a-Service Providers (SaaSPs) act as intermediaries, running blockchain nodes and managing the technical complexities of staking on behalf of clients, often providing custody, reporting, and yield optimization features across a broad range of assets and networks.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

DeFi

Phantom unveils Phantom Cash as first stablecoin on Stripe’s Open Issuance

Phantom expands its wallet into a money app, powered by Bridge’s CASH stablecoin and Visa-backed payment integration

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Robinhood weighs global rollout of prediction markets

Robinhood explores overseas expansion as regulators debate whether contracts are financial products or gambling bets

by Blockworks /
article-image

Finance

Deutsche Börse partners with Circle on stablecoin rollout in Europe

Partnership will bring EURC and USDC to regulated trading, settlement and custody infrastructure under MiCAR rules

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

21Shares goes live with Jupiter ETP, expanding crypto lineup in Europe

New AJUP product on SIX Swiss Exchange gives investors institutional exposure to Solana’s core liquidity engine

by Blockworks /
article-image

Sponsored

Oasis Vault: Redefining Self-Custody

Oasis Vault is a self-custody wallet designed to eliminate issues that affect traditional wallets

by Sponsored /
article-image

Markets

New crypto ETFs could come to market by Halloween 

The SEC’s approval of the generic listing standards opens the door for Litecoin and Solana ETPs

by Katherine Ross /