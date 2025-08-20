Marc Arjoon

Marc Arjoon is a Research Analyst based in the UK covering DeFi, Ethereum, Bitcoin and their L2s. Marc Arjoon was previously a research analyst and CoinShares and UBS. Marc joined this space to help democratize access to financial services globally. Contact Marc at [email protected].

recent news by Marc Arjoon

Tether: Quasi-sovereign allocator

Tether’s ascent as a top-10 foreign buyer of Treasurys signals stablecoin issuers are no longer just liquidity users

