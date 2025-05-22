Finance

article-image

BusinessFinance

As more TradFi giants flock to crypto, Vanguard stands apart

Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceThe Breakdown

An uneasy world may soon look for its next ‘global money’

What the history of global reserve currencies says about crypto’s future

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Coinbase to acquire Deribit in $2.9B deal

The deal is made up of $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterFinance

How private credit tokenization is leading the race in tokenization

A $2 trillion market ripe for disruption

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Why execs say a corporate bitcoin adoption boom is inevitable

Kraken’s CFO predicts that more than 10,000 public companies could own BTC in a few years

by Ben Strack /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterFinance

The DTCC Collateral Appchain wants to rewrite the rules of TradFi settlement

T+0 is here

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

How a yield-bearing settlement network reflects a tokenization trend

Amid industry talk about use cases for stablecoins and onchain RWAs, a settlement network for institutions is on the horizon

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

How a soon-to-launch crypto equity ETF looks to be different

Financial advisers in a January survey said equity ETFs were their top choice for gaining crypto exposure in 2025

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Which tokenized RWA segments will boom next?

Executives weigh the growth potential they see in the public stock and private credit/equities arenas

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Navigating crypto exposures in a volatile world

While BTC’s year-to-date price drop resembles that of the S&P 500, some crypto stocks have fared way worse

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Big banks report big loans in Q1

The first batch of earnings reports from big banks shows lending is on the rise, a sign businesses and consumers are feeling better about the economy

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Empire NewsletterFinance

Stablecoin adoption is still 3 to 4 years away: van Eck

Agora’s Nick van Eck says stablecoin adoption will ramp up after an education period

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

New Grayscale launches, filing reflects crypto product innovation boom

The company’s expanded lineup introduces new ETF products, as more and more issuers get into crypto funds

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Circle files S-1 ahead of long-awaited IPO

Circle filed a public prospectus with the SEC in one of its first steps to going public

by Katherine Ross&Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

‘Feeding frenzy’ possible as crypto M&A picks up

There was record crypto M&A activity in Q1, with more consolidation predicted

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Could USD lose to BTC? BlackRock’s Fink says it’s possible

DeFi can make markets “faster” and “more transparent,” said the CEO — but what does that mean for the dollar?

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

T. Rowe Price PM touts ‘big potential’ of stablecoins

Tech fund portfolio manager Dominic Rizzo calls stablecoins “the most obvious use case for crypto”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto vibes at the Exchange ETF event: Then and now

Are digital assets just part of “normal” finance conversations now?

by Ben Strack /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterFinance

What would a market of a thousand stablecoins look like?

Fidelity is planning a stablecoin launch, FT reports, as more companies flock to the digital-dollar business

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Empire NewsletterFinance

Crypto will remain ‘narrative-driven’ for a while: Eric Peters

Coinbase Asset Management and One River CEO Eric Peters explains why crypto’s not yet focused on fundamentals

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

The latest sign a crypto IPO boom might be coming

10T Holdings’ Dan Tapiero predicts crypto listings on exchanges are a “mini step” for value moving onchain

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Making sense of Trump Media’s ETF link-up with Crypto.com

Experts discuss the future of crypto ETFs as Trump puts “money where his mouth is”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Empire NewsletterFinance

Three roadblocks preventing mass stablecoin adoption: Foresight Ventures 

Stablecoins haven’t yet gone mainstream, and at least one roadblock can be solved when regulatory clarity is finalized

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire NewsletterFinance

Private company shares could be tokenized in the ‘next 4 years’: Blockworks Research

Tokenized private equity is the next “greatest” opportunity, BWR analyst Carlos Gonzalez Campo writes

by Katherine Ross /

