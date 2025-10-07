Intercontinental Exchange takes $2B stake in Polymarket

NYSE owner’s investment values the prediction market at $8–9 billion, signaling Wall Street’s entry into event-based trading

by Blockworks
article-image

PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks



Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, has taken a $2 billion equity stake in blockchain-based prediction market Polymarket, valuing the company between $8 billion and $9 billion, according to statements from both firms on Tuesday.

ICE shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading following the announcement. ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher said the partnership will allow both companies to “uniquely serve opportunities across markets,” while Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan described it as a fusion of “institutional scale and consumer savvy.”

The deal marks one of the largest private investments ever made in a crypto-native platform, underscoring how traditional financial infrastructure is expanding into decentralized event-based markets.

Polymarket operates on Ethereum through Polygon, allowing users to trade on the probability of real-world outcomes such as elections, policy decisions, or sporting events — an approach sometimes called “event-driven finance.” The platform was recently cleared to operate in the United States and earlier this year received backing from 1789 Capital, a fund linked to Donald Trump, Jr.

Analysts at Piper Sandler project the prediction markets sector could reach $8 billion in annual revenue by 2030 as platforms like Polymarket and rival Kalshi attract institutional interest.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.



