Sam Schubert is a Research Analyst at Blockworks Research based in Australia. His work focuses on crypto equities, layer-1 protocols, and infrastructure through to emerging applications. Previously, Sam worked in equity research at Citibank. Contact Sam at [email protected]

SOL ETFs begin trading: Can Jito drive a network rebound?

As Solana ETFs launch but network REV trends lower, Jito sits at the intersection of new capital inflows and microstructure improvements

The megawatt trade: Are bitcoin miners just getting started?

As AI reshapes the demand for infrastructure, Bitcoin miners are reinventing themselves as energy-first compute providers

