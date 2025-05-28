DeFi

Stay ahead of the curve with timely insights about decentralized finance (DeFi). Blockworks reports the news that moves the industry one way or the other.

article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana eyes Alpenglow for next-gen consensus layer

A single upgrade could reshape how Solana sequences, votes and finalizes.

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

$160M in stolen funds puts Sui’s decentralization to the test

Response to the DEX exploit reveals tensions between credible neutrality and crimefighting

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Can DePINs offer a ‘lower barrier to entry’ than stablecoins?

With the success of RWAs and stablecoins, DePINs could onboard the next wave of crypto users

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Circles V2 reimagines fair money for all

A community-driven, radically fair currency model is challenging Worldcoin’s biometric vision

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Valuing blockchains: The great REV debate

Bitcoin launched 16 years ago, but investors still cannot agree on how to value blockchains

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Swimming in red: Fluid’s ETH-USDC pool springs a leak

Risks in concentrated liquidity design to be addressed, along with LP compensation

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin gets Stoned: How one anonymous prankster tried to crash BTC

In 2014, Microsoft virus scanners were detecting viruses in Bitcoin software

by David Canellis /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Bitcoin derivatives hit Starknet and Sui

LBTC and sBTC integrations unlock new DeFi yields for BTC holders

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin is proving the link between halvings and price

Bitcoin undergoes a series of supply shocks every four years

by David Canellis /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum quietly flips the switch on Pectra

The network’s most ambitious upgrade since the Merge brings validator streamlining, smart account UX and doubled blobspace to Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Bitcoin Core devs want Bitcoin governed by ‘transparent, minimal rules’

Debate over extra Bitcoin use cases has returned, two years on from Ordinals

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s software underpins these layer-1s

A number of blockchains make use of the Solana Virtual Machine

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana says zero-knowledge proofs were root of mid-April bug

Solana leaders privately told validators to upgrade their software

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Kraken thwarts hacker’s ill-intentioned job application

Kraken’s chief security officer Nick Percoco said the exchange turned the tables on a North Korean hacker

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

ZK rollup Aztec launches testnet today

The L2 chain with opt-in privacy features was eight years in the making

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Loopscale loses $5.8M in oracle attack

Partial recovery is already in motion, according to the Loopscale team

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum consensus shifts on EVM upgrade

Following a developer call Monday, EOF appears to be out of Fusaka fork

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Satoshi Disappear Day: CIA agent bought bitcoin from former lead developer

Satoshi Disappear Day celebrates Bitcoin’s success without its creator

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana Foundation begins pruning validators from delegation program

Around 150 Solana validators would lose their foundation stake under the new rule, perBlockworks Research estimates

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Restaking goes ‘universal’

From Ethereum primitive to multichain coordination layer, Symbiotic, EigenLayer, Puffer and MoreMarkets are evolving restaking

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Yield Basis wants to be DeFi’s ‘Bitcoin black hole’

Curve founder Michael Egorov is working on a new protocol designed to eliminate impermanent loss, rethink token emissions, and capture BTC-native yield

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Vitalik Buterin suggests replacing EVM with RISC-V to scale Ethereum

EVM bottlenecks fundamentally hold back Ethereum’s scalability

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Arbitrum’s Timeboost goes live, generates $2,491 in DAO revenue on day 1

Timeboost overhauls the chain’s first come, first serve policy with market mechanisms

by Donovan Choy /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.