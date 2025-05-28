DeFi
Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo
A single upgrade could reshape how Solana sequences, votes and finalizes.
Response to the DEX exploit reveals tensions between credible neutrality and crimefighting
With the success of RWAs and stablecoins, DePINs could onboard the next wave of crypto users
A community-driven, radically fair currency model is challenging Worldcoin’s biometric vision
Bitcoin launched 16 years ago, but investors still cannot agree on how to value blockchains
Risks in concentrated liquidity design to be addressed, along with LP compensation
In 2014, Microsoft virus scanners were detecting viruses in Bitcoin software
LBTC and sBTC integrations unlock new DeFi yields for BTC holders
Bitcoin undergoes a series of supply shocks every four years
The network’s most ambitious upgrade since the Merge brings validator streamlining, smart account UX and doubled blobspace to Ethereum
Debate over extra Bitcoin use cases has returned, two years on from Ordinals
A number of blockchains make use of the Solana Virtual Machine
Solana leaders privately told validators to upgrade their software
Kraken’s chief security officer Nick Percoco said the exchange turned the tables on a North Korean hacker
The L2 chain with opt-in privacy features was eight years in the making
Partial recovery is already in motion, according to the Loopscale team
Following a developer call Monday, EOF appears to be out of Fusaka fork
Satoshi Disappear Day celebrates Bitcoin’s success without its creator
Around 150 Solana validators would lose their foundation stake under the new rule, perBlockworks Research estimates
From Ethereum primitive to multichain coordination layer, Symbiotic, EigenLayer, Puffer and MoreMarkets are evolving restaking
Curve founder Michael Egorov is working on a new protocol designed to eliminate impermanent loss, rethink token emissions, and capture BTC-native yield
EVM bottlenecks fundamentally hold back Ethereum’s scalability
Timeboost overhauls the chain’s first come, first serve policy with market mechanisms