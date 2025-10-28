Sharplink takes its ETH onchain, as ETHZilla trims its stash

The $200M Sharplink plan combines staking, Eigencloud AVS rewards and partner incentives under qualified custody

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

whiteMocca/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

SharpLink Gaming plans to deploy $200 million worth of ether onto Linea, ConsenSys’ zkEVM Layer 2, in a multi-year program that pairs ether.fi staking with EigenCloud restaking rewards and ecosystem incentives.

The public company frames the move as a way to turn an already large ETH treasury into productive, onchain capital while keeping institutional controls under Anchorage Digital custody.

Both Linea and Ether.fi are offering meaningful incentives, according to Ether.fi CEO Mike Silagadze.

“SharpLink’s $200 million is just a starting point — the intention is to scale that up,” Silagadze told Blockworks.

Mechanically, staking occurs on Ethereum mainnet, with a receipt token bridged to Linea for DeFi activities, Silagadze explained.

“Restaking happens in the background — it doesn’t matter where the token sits,” he said, noting that Ether.fi has been available on Linea for over a year.

Anchorage is integrating with ether.fi so qualified-custody clients like Sharplink can mint and allocate directly from custody, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

ConsenSys declined to comment on pro-forma net yields and the durability of incentive flows, or how related-party considerations tied to ConsenSys founder and SharpLink chairman Joseph Lubin were addressed at the board level.

The deployment is similar to Ether.fi’s previous partnership with ETHZilla, which saw $100 million in ether deployed into its staking infrastructure.

ETHZilla sheds some ETH

The Sharplink announcement comes the same day as social media is atwitter over a different treasury move: ETHZilla said it sold roughly $40 million of ETH to repurchase shares trading below measured NAV after an investor’s open letter urged buybacks.

Loading Tweet..

Silagadze called that decision “about signaling,” aimed to close a steep discount rather than a retreat from DeFi and said ether.fi has seen “no withdrawals” tied to the buyback.

Read against the broader digital-asset-treasury (DAT) landscape, SharpLink’s program underscores two diverging playbooks this cycle: sell ETH to close a market discount, or keep ETH productive onchain to compound staking, restaking and partner incentives. SharpLink is explicitly choosing the latter — and doing so on a specific L2 with a growing institutional pitch.

The ETH DAT King Kong — BitMine Immersion (BTMR) — meanwhile, has yet to take steps into onchain yield.

Risk management sits at the heart of whether more public treasuries follow. On the protocol side, the hazards span L2 bridge and sequencer assumptions, smart-contract vulnerabilities, and the slashing conditions of the specific EigenCloud AVSs SharpLink elects to back. (ConsenSys declined to comment on any role in that curation but Silagadze said, like the ETHZilla deal before it, AVS selection and risk curation sit within Ether.fi’s remit.)

A separate source of confusion for equity markets is how to read “mNAV” — the ratio investors use to judge whether a DAT trades above or below its underlying portfolio value.

There are four ways to track mNAV, said Blockworks Research’s Dan Smith, “and the ‘best’ depends on the company.” For instance, prefunded warrants can make outstanding mNAV diverge from fully diluted, while cash-heavy balance sheets argue for enterprise value-based measures.

Smith pointed to ETHZilla selling ETH when outstanding mNAV was below 1 but fully diluted was above 1 — suggesting it manages to the outstanding figure. By contrast, BitMine has sold stock even while its outstanding mNAV was less than 1, implying it makes its determination based on the fully diluted metric, Smith said.

Source: Blockworks Research

For now, SharpLink’s move jives with an approach of putting ether to productive use, staking and restaking at institutional scale, with token incentives sweetening initial economics. 

Whether that approach becomes the default for public ETH treasuries will hinge on what matters most to boards and investors: closing today’s market discount, or compounding tomorrow’s onchain yield to maximize ether.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Monad SR Report Graphic.png

Research

Monad: A Supercharged EVM Layer 1

Monad is a new Layer 1 blockchain designed as a high performance, EVM-compatible platform.

by Danny K

/

news

article-image

Business

Securitize to go public at $1.25B via Cantor SPAC deal

The tokenization leader will merge with Cantor Equity Partners II, becoming the first public firm focused on securities tokenization

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessMarkets

Bitwise slated to launch milestone US solana ETF Tuesday

Canary Capital ETFs that hold HBAR and LTC are slated to debut on the Nasdaq tomorrow

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Big crypto week ahead? What to watch for in the ‘Uptober’ homestretch

An expected Fed rate cut and possible crypto ETF developments set to headline October’s final week

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Pump acquires Padre trading terminal, promises token compensation

Padre has 4% market share of trading platforms on Solana.

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

MegaETH initial coin offering 3x oversubscribed less than 30 minutes post-launch

The project’s ICO page showed more than $150 million in bids at $3 billion FDV

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

tZERO plans IPO to expand tokenized asset platform

Blockchain infrastructure firm tZERO aims for a public listing to scale its regulated platform for tokenized securities and real-world assets

by Blockworks /