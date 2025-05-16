Ethereum

There are a total of 839 articles associated with Ethereum.
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Ethereum smart wallet mode panic, unpacked

The new Pectra feature enables smart account delegation where the benefits should outweigh the risks

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

7 years after the Lubin-Song bet, is Ethereum doing better?

What was a cool $500,000 would now be worth more than $7 million

by David Canellis /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Decentralization on a deadline

A new policy framework says decentralization should be judged by control — not vibes

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Vitalik Buterin suggests replacing EVM with RISC-V to scale Ethereum

EVM bottlenecks fundamentally hold back Ethereum’s scalability

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

What would it take for ETH to succeed?

ETH’s success hinges on the resource of data availability, particularly how much it sells to L2s

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Fusaka fork takes shape as Pectra enters final stretch

Ethereum core developers finalize Pectra’s May 7 launch and wrap scoping of the next upgrade

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Understanding MegaETH’s need for speed

The up-and-coming L2 aims to be the first chain with about a 1.7 gigagas/s speed

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

ETH just had lowest quarterly return since Q2 2022: Blockworks Research

The network is at a “pivotal juncture,” Blockworks Research’s Marc-Thomas Arjoon said

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

EOF moves forward despite dev friction

Ethereum core developers debated a major overhaul of the EVM, weighing complexity and benefits

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

EigenLayer expands restaking links with Mantle and ZKsync

New integrations grow EigenLayer’s role in Ethereum’s modular security stack

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Cosmos gets a canonical EVM

The Interchain Foundation is open-sourcing evmOS under Apache 2.0 to streamline EVM adoption across the ecosystem

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum core developers choose stability over speed

New “Hoodi” testnet means the Pectra hard fork will be delayed to May

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum devs push to save Holesky testnet

With Ethereum’s largest testnet stuck in limbo — unable to finalize — developers want to move on to avoid delaying Pectra’s rollout

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Degen Ethereum NFT collection Mfers gets an animated short

The Normal Mfer is just a degen with a dog — until life is turned upside down

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Ethereum community buries the hatchet

Ethereum Foundation shakes up leadership as internal rifts settle

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterWeb3

Inside day 1 at ETHDenver 2025

Markets are dumping but spirits remain high

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

The DropWeb3

Wildcard moves NFTs from Polygon to Ethereum, shares token strategy

Playful Studios CEO Paul Bettner reveals he’s had to protect Wildcard from “unaligned incentives” that could have hijacked the game

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Holesky hiccup tests Ethereum’s resilience

A misconfiguration on the testnet won’t impact Pectra’s mainnet launch, developers said

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

A framework, a standard, an intent

The Open Intents Framework and ERC-7683 simplify cross-chain transactions across Ethereum chains

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

More than 50 non-crypto native companies are building on Ethereum: Galaxy

A new Galaxy report shows how non-crypto native companies are utilizing Ethereum as a crypto entryway

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Nobody will be happy about fundamental metrics in crypto — including this one

What if valuing coins was as simple as mapping them to onchain volumes?

by David Canellis /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterAnalysis

Ethereum’s political identity is on trial (again)

Vitalik Buterin catches flack with pro-communism joke

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Lido V3 brings modular staking and opt-in restaking

Lido’s new BORG Foundation aims to strengthen governance and institutional adoption

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

‘Steep disconnect’ between Ethereum Foundation and crypto community

Tribe Capital’s Evan Park and Blockworks Research’s Ryan Connor explain the issues with Ethereum and outline potential fixes

by Katherine Ross /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.