People
There are a total of 243 articles associated with People.
Bitcoin’s creator may have had a powerful mining trick up his sleeve
Celebrating the wisdom of a diamond-handed Bitcoin Legend
Would you eat a billion dollars worth of pizza?
Software has eaten the world. Now, it’s Bitcoin’s turn
A memecoin community delivered on a brick-and-mortar pop-up store
Nobody wants to accidentally spend billions of dollars on pizza, but that’s why Laszlo Hanyecz will forever be a Bitcoin Legend
What was a cool $500,000 would now be worth more than $7 million
Mersinger’s final day at the CFTC will be May 30
PGP creator Phil Zimmermann’s connection with Bitcoin is complicated
Togo activist Farida Nabourema is fighting back with Bitcoin
In 1999, Daniel Bernstein fought for code to be protected, just like free speech
The famed billionaire investor had harsh words for Bitcoin seven years ago
Hal Finney joined the Bitcoin network in its first seven days
Bitcoin stands on the shoulders of these Cypherpunk giants
You know about the Bitcoin Standard — what about the Bitcoin Scholarship?
Before he became a meme, Christian was just another 25-year-old working at a global macro fund
In 2011, WikiLeaks faced a financial blockade imposed by the US government. It was Bitcoin’s first major test.
The Lightning Network wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for people like Jack Mallers
P2P Foundation founder Michel Bauwens revealed this week that Satoshi wrote him over email in the early days of Bitcoin
Scott Stornetta expressed admiration for Bitcoin’s achievements and criticism of its perceived limitations
Exploring theories behind April 5, Satoshi’s cryptic “birth date” – and potential clues about his real age
From Mel B to Neil deGrasse Tyson, BTC has seen its share of strange celebrity sightings
The investor criticized Michael Saylor’s plan to render his personal bitcoin holdings inaccessible to anyone else forever
The first sitting president to address a crypto conference says the US is positioned to “dominate crypto and the next generation of financial technologies”