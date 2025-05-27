People

There are a total of 243 articles associated with People.

article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Why Satoshi might still hold the keys to $123B BTC

Bitcoin’s creator may have had a powerful mining trick up his sleeve

by David Canellis /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

How Isaac Miller fought the central banks with Bitcoin and $20K

Celebrating the wisdom of a diamond-handed Bitcoin Legend

by David Canellis /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Bitcoin celebrates Pizza Day with price record, Hall of Fame induction

Would you eat a billion dollars worth of pizza?

by Pete Rizzo&David Canellis /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Where is Satoshi’s Nobel Prize? It’s been 11 years since Andreessen made his case

Software has eaten the world. Now, it’s Bitcoin’s turn

by David Canellis /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterPeople

Solana Spaces comes back to life in NYC

A memecoin community delivered on a brick-and-mortar pop-up store

article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

3 piping hot Pizza Day facts for Bitcoin connoisseurs

Nobody wants to accidentally spend billions of dollars on pizza, but that’s why Laszlo Hanyecz will forever be a Bitcoin Legend

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

7 years after the Lubin-Song bet, is Ethereum doing better?

What was a cool $500,000 would now be worth more than $7 million

by David Canellis /
article-image

PeoplePolicy

CFTC’s Summer Mersinger to take helm of Blockchain Association

Mersinger’s final day at the CFTC will be May 30

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

‘It’s out of reach of the autocrat’: How Cypherpunk Phil Zimmermann feels about Bitcoin

PGP creator Phil Zimmermann’s connection with Bitcoin is complicated

by David Canellis /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin is key for resistance movements in Togo

Togo activist Farida Nabourema is fighting back with Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Code is speech: How computer source code secured First Amendment rights

In 1999, Daniel Bernstein fought for code to be protected, just like free speech

by David Canellis /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

‘Rat poison squared’: 7 years since Buffett’s Bitcoin barb

The famed billionaire investor had harsh words for Bitcoin seven years ago

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

First Bitcoin user: Celebrating legendary Cypherpunk Hal Finney

Hal Finney joined the Bitcoin network in its first seven days

by David Canellis /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Crypto in 1993: WIRED cover story on Cypherpunks turns 32

Bitcoin stands on the shoulders of these Cypherpunk giants

by David Canellis /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

MIT’s free bitcoin experiment now valued at $110 million

You know about the Bitcoin Standard — what about the Bitcoin Scholarship?

by David Canellis /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Christian Langalis: From meme to bitcoin millionaire

Before he became a meme, Christian was just another 25-year-old working at a global macro fund

by Pete Rizzo /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

WikiLeaks, Google and Bitcoin: What happened in 2011

In 2011, WikiLeaks faced a financial blockade imposed by the US government. It was Bitcoin’s first major test.

by David Canellis /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

The dropout who dared: How Strike is rewiring global money

The Lightning Network wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for people like Jack Mallers

by Pete Rizzo /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Living history: We’re still discovering Satoshi correspondence

P2P Foundation founder Michel Bauwens revealed this week that Satoshi wrote him over email in the early days of Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

The inventor of blockchain would like a better Bitcoin

Scott Stornetta expressed admiration for Bitcoin’s achievements and criticism of its perceived limitations

by Pete Rizzo /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Satoshi Nakamoto turns “50” — how old is he really?

Exploring theories behind April 5, Satoshi’s cryptic “birth date” – and potential clues about his real age

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Paris Hilton vs. Katy Perry: Which celebs are bitcoin buy signals?

From Mel B to Neil deGrasse Tyson, BTC has seen its share of strange celebrity sightings

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Investor who bought bitcoin at $5 says Saylor is making a $1.5B mistake

The investor criticized Michael Saylor’s plan to render his personal bitcoin holdings inaccessible to anyone else forever

by Pete Rizzo /
article-image

People

Trump promises US will ‘dominate crypto’

The first sitting president to address a crypto conference says the US is positioned to “dominate crypto and the next generation of financial technologies”

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.