The DropWeb3

Sui shares details on $220M Cetus exploit, vows to step up security

Multiple rounds of prior audits did not catch the flaw, the DEX said

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu shares how crypto gaming could make a comeback

We’re in the bitcoin meta, and financial speculation isn’t going away anytime soon

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart endorses DeLorean Labs’ crypto reboot

DeLorean is letting buyers reserve and resell its planned Alpha 5 electric vehicle using Sui NFTs

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Crypto game Ember Sword shuts down after 7 years of development

Unable to secure further funding, the game cycled through three different blockchains and at least five different game engines since 2018

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Crypto gaming startup Voya Games gets $5M for dinosaur-themed crafting sim

The pixelated game Craft World is set in a post-apocalyptic world where dinosaurs live with humans

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

TON Foundation’s new head of growth pushes for US expansion

Martin Masser wants to see more US builders using TON, though the TON Space Telegram wallet isn’t available there just yet

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Sky Mavis alleges Seed Go infringes on Axie Infinity IP

Sui Foundation told Blockworks it’s not currently supporting Seed, and Mysten Labs only helped Seed with its smart contracts.

by Kate Irwin /
Supply ShockWeb3

Happy Bitcoin MMO Day to those who celebrate

Bitcoin hit this little-known milestone days before Pizza Day

by David Canellis /
The DropWeb3

Pudgy Penguins’ Telegram game Pengu Clash begins launch

The game offers 1v1 battles, plus optional NFTs and wagering

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Coinbase breach fallout: What to do if your data was exposed

Here’s some steps you can take to protect yourself, your crypto, and your loved ones

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Why crypto games shouldn’t monetize too early

Bitkraft Ventures’ Carlos Pereira and Matt Halstead share their predictions for blockchain gaming

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Pplpleasr’s streaming platform is back with 5 short films

The shorts looking for funding range from charming animated series to gritty live-action dramas

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Yuga Labs sells CryptoPunks to new nonprofit in focus shift

The Infinite Node Foundation has $25 million in funding and plans to exhibit the Punks in Palo Alto

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Sugartown proves it’s still for degens with its latest mint

The “GameFi” platform that began its development while part of Zynga is launching another NFT collection

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Doodles’ DOOD token falls on launch, but team is planning its future

Doodles head of strategy says the price drop was “expected”

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Memecoin platform Boop.fun claims ‘cults are in’

Creators are being told to “shill” their tokens and cash in on their “cults”

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Drink-to-earn? A new sparkling water comes with an NFT and points

This limited-edition run of sparkling water is more for existing traders than crypto newcomers, but mainstream distribution is part of the plan.

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Exclusive: Apparel giant Adidas launches Sui NFTs

The drop gives buyers Adidas outfits for their in-game characters, but the game hasn’t fully released yet

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

What Epic Games’ App Store ruling means for crypto

US crypto iOS apps can link to external NFT shops

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

MapleStory N launches in 2 weeks — but not in the USA

Over 50 countries, including 8 of the 10 largest gaming markets, aren’t allowed to access the upcoming crypto game

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Alliance DAO unveils cohort of startups for 3-month accelerator

35% of admitted teams are building AI apps, while 30% are using stablecoins

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Sam Altman’s Worldcoin gets new Orb Mini and US launch

Those in the US who preregistered for the app got $150 worth of WLD

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Ubisoft, LayerZero launch network for migrating crypto game assets

Ubisoft could let Champions Tactics players move their NFTs and tokens to another chain

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Nike accused of ‘brazen rug pull’ in class action lawsuit

The suit alleges RTFKT assets are securities and that Nike conducted a “scheme to mislead and deceive” with its short-lived crypto push

by Kate Irwin /

